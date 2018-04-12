By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
When Caleb Truax lifted the IBF super-middleweight title from James DeGale last December, Truax came in as low as a 41-1 underdog to pull off the upset. But he did. Truax shocked the thousands of DeGale fans in attendance and the boxing world by lifting the crown with a hard-fought majority decision victory.
Truax’s feat, while highly unexpected, was far from unprecedented. In fact, the monumental odds Truax overcame (41-1) weren’t even higher than the 42-1 odds James “Buster” Douglas conquered to shock the world by knocking out “Iron” Mike Tyson.
Boxing’s knack for featuring the improbable and often unimaginable has largely been the reason it still captivates so many fans. Not only have fighters produced near virtuoso performances when given little to no shot, but history has shown us that a fight can come to a sudden halt with just one punch at any moment.
Let’s take a look at some of the reasons fans still root for the underdog as we flip through the history book at some of boxing’s most noteworthy upsets:
James J. Braddock UD15 Max Baer
Before there was Douglas-Tyson, Jim Braddock’s upset of fearsome punching heavyweight champion Max Baer stood as perhaps the biggest shocker in the history of the division. Keep in mind, this is no small feat considering the long list of heavyweight upsets ranging from Johansson-Patterson to Spinks-Ali.
Braddock, who previously campaigned as a light-heavyweight, struggled to progress his career due to hand injuries and the impact of the Great Depression before he challenged Baer in 1935. Baer, on the other hand, was seemingly at his peak following his brutal demolition of Italian giant Primo Carnera and his impressive stoppage of Max Schmeling. Fans responded accordingly, as betting odds established Braddock as a 10-1 underdog entering the fight.
Baer was reported to have neglected training for this his first title defense, while the challenger clearly prepared for the opportunity. This was reflected in the ring as Braddock fought a gritty yet composed fight while Baer remained largely idle and repeatedly toyed with the crowd. Baer had his moments, but Braddock took a clear-cut unanimous decision in one of the biggest surprises the heavyweight division had seen since Bob Fitzsimmons famous solar plexus knockout of Jim Corbett.
Randy Turpin W15 Sugar Ray Robinson
Just months after Sugar Ray Robinson’s “Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre” over Jake LaMotta, Robinson embarked on a tour of Europe where he fought several European fighters in non-title fights. Just as Robinson was about to make his way back to the US, he defended his title against European middleweight champion Randy Turpin.
While the relatively unknown Turpin had never fought outside the United Kingdom, the 129-1 Robinson had already established himself as an international superstar and entered the ring a 4-1 favorite to defend his title. However, the questionably prepared champion suffered a bitter end to his foreign excursion as Turpin cut him, frustrated him, and ultimately took a 15-round decision in one of the biggest upsets in middleweight history.
James “Buster” Douglas KO10 Mike Tyson
Heading to Tokyo, Japan for the 10th defense of his heavyweight title, “Iron” Mike Tyson was cementing his reputation as the “baddest man on the planet”. Not many could dispute this; Tyson had unified the heavyweight division with a string of ferocious knockouts against some of the best names the division had to offer and was quickly heading towards a mega-fight with Evander Holyfield.
To commence the 1990s, Tyson would defend his title against James “Buster” Douglas, an underachiever who had already come up short for the heavyweight crown when he was stopped by Tony Tucker three years earlier. Going into the fight, Douglas suffered a terrible tragedy when his mother passed away just weeks before his second attempt to win the heavyweight title. Very few experts predicted that Douglas’s tragic loss would inspire the 42-1 underdog to the extent it did, but members of Buster’s training camp discovered a new sense of dedication and purpose in Douglas which they had seldom seen prior.
Douglas controlled the fight almost from the get-go, keeping Tyson honest on the outside with his long left jab while tying Mike up in close quarters before the champion could level him with his patented uppercuts. While Tyson would put Douglas down in the 8th, Buster came back to hurt Tyson in the 9th and would knock him out in the 10th, with the champion not in a fully coherent state as referee Octavio Meyran stopped the fight. The spectacle continues to stand on its own as one of the biggest upsets in boxing and sports history.
Antonio Tarver KO2 Roy Jones, JR.
It’s not every day that former HBO commentator Larry Merchant gets ecstatic behind the mic. Notable examples include Douglas-Tyson, Derrick Jefferson-Maurice Harris (how can we forget “Derrick Jefferson, I LOVE YOU!”), and of course, Tarver-Jones 2. Roy Jones, JR. was the pound-for-pound kingpin of the sport, and despite a narrow victory over Antonio Tarver the previous year, very few thought “The Magic Man” had the sleight of hand needed to avenge his defeat. One shot changed everything.
Jones, JR., who had previously only tasted the canvas once in a flash knockdown against Lou Del Valle, was knocked flat on his back from a looping left hand by Tarver. It was completely unforeseen and unprecedented to watch Roy Jones, JR.,who had previously decimated the light-heavyweight division with ease, struggle to pick himself off the deck and stagger across the ring while referee Jay Nady waved off the contest. The manner in which the great Roy Jones JR. was dethroned truly made the event so shocking, not merely the Tarver victory.
Part of what makes boxing such a compelling sport is that it is truly the theater of the unexpected. A fighter’s life and career can change as a result of one great night, one great round, or sometimes one great shot. The sport has seen too many shockers to discount any fighter who enters the ring, rendering each fight as interesting in its own way.Contact the Feature Writers