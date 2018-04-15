By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
On August 26th of 2017 Floyd Mayweather, JR. and Conor McGregor walked in to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with no mask, no gun, and with fans cheering them, they robbed everyone blind. It was like the Oceans 11 movie sequel had continued to Oceans 14. Now they are attempting to make Oceans 15. Just put your hands in the air and hand over $99.99, don’t worry though, it won’t be worth it.
It also reminds me of the movie “Catch me if you can” when the father asks his son (Frank Jr.) played by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Frank Sr: “Do you know why the Yankees always win Frank?
Frank Jr: “Because they have Mickey Mantle”?
Frank Sr: No, because the other teams can’t stop starring at those damn pinstripes.
So, what is it about Floyd “Money” Mayweather, JR. that continues to blind the worlds fight fans? Why do they want to keep starring? What makes people hand over their hard-earned cash for a fighter that has not had a truly entertaining performance since he fought the late great Arturo “Thunder” Gatti or Zab Judah? Are they blinded by his hand speed? Blinded by his magician like defense? I think not. I think most people are blinded by an insatiable desire to see him lose and lose bad!
Boxing fans and MMA fans begun salivating at the thought of Floyd in the cage. Floyd being the marketing genius that he is, whose life is the big stage and is always the lead actor, can’t stand time away from the spotlight. Mayweather, JR. was seen on TMZ talking about training with Tyron Woodley and speaking about his wrestling, ground game, and kicking grade. Of course, this is meant to lead people to believe that he would be fighting in the UFC in a full-blown MMA cage match. Then on showtime he made the statement about coming out of retirement once again. He also made clear that if he came out of retirement it would not be for boxing and only in MMA for a huge payday. Right when the fans think they have Mayweather, JR. where they want him and that he will finally be put in not only a compromising position, but a position that by all means he should finally lose. He pulls the rug from beneath you and reminds you that he always puts himself in a position to win.
It has been reported that the fight between Floyd Mayweather, JR., 50-0, 28 KO’s (as boxer) and Conor McGregor, 21-3, 18 KO’s (MMA) is being negotiated with modified rules. It is also reported that Mayweather will fight in the octagon with 4 oz gloves, no shoes, 5-minute rounds in the 155 lbs. division. Now here is where it gets interesting…no kicks, no take downs, no elbows, no knees…but you can clinch. So basically, he gets to dress up like an MMA fighter but not do MMA. Oh, and he hopes to get paid a lot!
Now add Conor “The Notorious” McGregor to the mix and we officially have a shit show. A shit show that they hope to be bigger and more lucrative then the first one. Conor didn’t do himself any favors legally leading up to UFC 223, but he did do himself a favor promoting wise. Remember all press is good press, and he got a lot of it thanks to social media and beyond. So now we have two guys with a very loyal fan base, and two guys with a base that just can’t stand neither of them. The dislike and desire to see them lose, along with the circus like promotion still can produce another box office bonanza.
Will it happen? Well, with Dana White, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, JR., and a boat load of money involved, probably. Will it fulfill your fantasies and be worth the price of admission or PPV? Probably not. I assume it will once again leave you with a cold, empty feeling as you hold that empty bag of nothing in your hands and you are filled with buyer’s remorse. My advice is, hold strong and don’t buy it. If there is no product, then there is no sale.
Floyd, either do it all the way, or don’t do it at all. Stop playing with people’s minds and money.Contact the Feature Writers