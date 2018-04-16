It’s always a precarious time in a young boxer’s life if he was managed too quickly through the gauntlet ascending the throne but the maturity level doesn’t equal the talent. Having the right manager/promoter can truly help a boxer navigate fighting on the right cards hosted at the best venues. From there it’s up to the fighter himself to get his shadow boxing completed both inside the ring and out. All the mentoring in the world will surly fall on deaf ears if a young man is bored or actually believes his own press clippings that he traveled his path unfazed by the help and dedication of others.
In a “Money –Mayweather, JR.” era where impossible monetary numbers have now just set the bar for the next generation it quite possibly shut the door behind it forever. Why? Simply put Floyd Mayweather Jr. proved to have the best business acumen of any boxer who ever lived and regardless of the trappings of wealth and fame never blinked once when it came to focusing on the big picture. Two protégé’s who instantly picked up on his swagger have experienced firsthand that glimpse of what their lives could be in a storybook world. In Adrien Broner we have witnessed a talented a boxer who thought he could coast the second half of his career on bravado alone costing him his legacy as well as millions of dollars. With Gervonta Davis let’s give the undefeated talent the benefit of the doubt that he will not allow the distractions of fame to interfere with the trajectory of where his career is aimed.
The Event:
On April 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn N.Y. will host a magnificent gem with Gervonta Davis taking on the formidable Jesus Marcello Andres Cuellar with the vacant WBA Super Featherweight title on the line as part of the under card to Adrien Broner versing Jessie Vargas. Premier Boxing Champions and Mayweather Promotions will be promoting the thriller and televised by Showtime Boxing. This “must see” crowd pleaser will open the televised card followed by Jermall Charlo Vs Hugo Centeno, JR. before main event.
The Stats:
Gervonta Davis is a uniquely talented wunderkind with extraordinary skills. The southpaw from Baltimore Maryland has been a pro for five years and won a world title in just his 17th bout against IBF Super Featherweight champion Jose’ Pedraza with a 7th round TKO. He defended it going overseas against Liam Walsh with a 3rd round TKO. In his last bout he was unable to make the 130 lbs. weight limit an hour after weigh in and was stripped of the title. The 12 round bout against Francisco Fonseca ended with an 8 round KO bringing his undefeated record to 19-0, 18 KO’s with a 95% KO ratio. He is now ranked #3 and at 23 years old poised to seize control of division once again if he can get past the number one contender. Davis stands 5’6” with a 67 ½ “reach.
Jesus Marcello Andres Cuellar is the WBA number one contender who was born in Buenos Aires thirty one years ago. The Argentine is a heavy handed southpaw who has a 70% KO ratio on his 28-2, 21 KO’s ledger. Known as “El Jinete or El Forastero,” Jesus turned pro ten years ago fighting the first half of his career on native soil then spending the second half competing in America. The former WBA Featherweight champion stands 5”6” and owns an equal wingspan of 68.”
Last Fight:
The morning before his last fight Davis was the IBF Super Feather weight champion but came to weigh in an hour late and two pounds over forcing the IBF to strip his title. His scheduled twelve rounder against Francisco Fonscea went forward sans title with Davis winning by 8 round KO last August. Gervonta had his man hurt with a body blow but the knockout punch appeared to be an illegal blow to the back of the head. Referee Russell Mora counted out Fonseca 39 seconds into the round. The live crowd at T-Mobil Arena in Paradise Nevada booed the replays on overhead screens but result remained official. Following the fight social media was quick to call Davis another Broner, a talented cat who was allowing his ego to get in the way of his own greatness.
Cuellar last fought in December 2016 losing his cherished belt to Abner Mares by split decision at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. In a give and take evenly matched fight Jesus came up a drop short and has now been inactive the last 16 months.
Styles:
Make no mistake about it, Gervonta is an original. Surly you see the flashes of brilliance that are “Mayweatheresque” where a flashy combination explodes from a lean back shoulder roll but believe me when I tell you that all similarities stop there. Besides being a difficult southpaw Davis inhabits the pocket much more than Floyd ever did. His nickname is “Tank” where he just bulldozed inferior opponents once he was inside the gates and letting his hands go. Now, having defeated a handful of experienced fighters including dethroning favored Jose’ Pedraza for title Gervonta has demonstrated that once inside the pocket he also has developed some beguiling Vasyl Lomachenko type moves that delivers either fist with blunt force trauma. The difference in footwork will forever separate the two from comparison.
Cuellar is more than a bonafide test for any equally matched boxer in his weight class. What he may lack in scintillating technical skills he makes up with guile, tenacity and brutal body attack. Against a classic stand up boxer he shines as his style excels in exposing flaws and creating openings for phone booth war fare. His aggression is meant to test hearts as well as skills. The former champion boxes behind a high guard with his chin tucked against his chest. It’s only when he reaches for an opponent from outside the pocket or fires combinations when trapping a foe against the ropes that he commits the sin of being off balance with porous defense searching for the knock out. His heavy hands make it difficult for most to take advantage but occasionally squaring up inside the pocket is a sure recipe to be deposited on the canvass by an adversary with superior leverage.
What to look for fight night: Rust, it never sleeps. Having taken off 16 months Jesus regardless of diligent training will have his timing thrown off especially by an unpredictable opponent who attacks from uncanny angles. Both fighters are highly motivated to get back the title not just contend for it. Gervonta will look to step inside Jesus’s looping right hooks to gain entry inside the pocket while illogically defending against it. With the rare boxing treat of two southpaws facing each other both combatants must find the chemistry to committing their lead foot inside their opponents which is easier said than done. When southpaws match up they are both at the disadvantage of boxing from out of position for landing their power punch, or egregiously stepping into their opponents. The fight will come down to who can make the proper adjustments in manipulating their footwork for positioning their offense while maintaining defense.
The Vinny Factor:
Asking even a warrior like Cuellar to tackle a highly skilled technician after a 16 month layoff without a couple of comeback bouts are a bit too much to ask of anyone. In theory a nice long vacation is good to allow the mind and body to heal of ring battles and begin anew but Gervonta is more than a skilled ex-champion, ( keeping in mind he is still undefeated) but rather a prototype of unique proportions. Davis has the ability to box on a dime, switch stances and unleash thunder from either hand while maintaining incredible balance. His awkward angles of trajectory inside the pocket will confuse Cuellar and constantly keep him either reaching or turning for position, thus making the necessary adjustments to secure victory.
Odds:
Vegas has set the line with Davis the favorite at -450, with Cuellar at +325
Prediction:
Gervonta Davis by S.O.S. (Stoppage or Scorecards) Cuellar has only been stopped once by TKO but it’s the punches he doesn’t see coming and the inability to defend against will bring about his demise in a hail of glory or over the course of the bout.
