By Joshua “City” Brewer
There comes a time when all good things come to an end, or at least figuratively. In the boxing world the old adage is that if you hang around long enough you’ll eventually run into someone bigger, stronger, or faster, in no particular sequence of events. Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire, 38-4, 24 KO’s, has been on top of the boxing world and was at one point considered one of the best 10 boxers walking the face of the earth. This wasn’t an accolade that was just thrown upon him, he earned such reverence in the ring. A mix of pure talent and athleticism alongside a raw, but astute technique made him a matchup problem for just about all in and around his weight class.
After a loss in his second career fight, he racked up 30 straight wins from 2001 to 2013. During this run he knocked off some of the best ‘little’ fighters in the game. Tyson Marquez, Omar Narvaez, Fernando Montiel, and Jorge Arce amongst others. Donaire wasn’t just winning, he was doing so in impressive fashion. This all led to a boxing lover’s dream fight at that particular time, a matchup against undefeated Cuban standout, Guillermo Rigondeaux. This fight essentially brought Donaire back down to earth. It wasn’t necessarily the best fight from an action perspective, though not really his fault in that regard. Rigondeaux was able to masterfully defend and essentially rendered Donaire’s offense completely inefficient aside from a flash knockdown he gained at one point. Rigondeaux went on to win a decisive decision and forced Donaire to regroup and take a deep look at where he stood in the boxing world.
From there, Donaire came back on a two fight win streak before being ‘chopped down’ by “The Axe Man” Nicholas Walters, who at the time looked almost invincible at super featherweight. He again bounced back before losing to undefeated Jessie Magdaleno in what was a spirited effort and exciting fight in 2016. This all led us to where we are now, in 2018. On Saturday, April 21st, Donaire will try to turn back the clock in a sport that has rarely been forgiving to those in the 35+ club. In this fight, he’ll be taking on Carl “The Jackal” Frampton, 24-1, 14 KO’s, in what is essentially a crossroads fight for him as well. A vacant WBO interim featherweight title will be up for grabs.
Frampton is a very good boxer with keen sense of punch placement. The Donaire of the past would have been the favorite. This is a new time and Frampton is no doubt the fresher fighter. For those who've seen Donaire at his peak, there's a small glimmer of hope that he can somehow relive the magic he once had and change the script for what's to come. This is essentially Donaire's last stand. He'll have to fight the perfect fight and is capable of such given his history. Time, though, waits for no man. He'll be headed into Frampton's den as the fight is taking place at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Nothing it's ever certain, except Irish fans turning out in full effect. The atmosphere will most certainly be one of the loveliest one could ask for. This is why we watch the fights. May the best man win.