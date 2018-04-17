Recently we have heard the rumors of Floyd “Money” Mayweather, JR. fighting in MMA. Nothing is official on that and of course the money needs to be right in Floyd’s standards. Over the weekend on Showtime Championship Boxing, he stated he will only come back to MMA. I don’t think this will happen, but if he did, the opponent will most likely be Conor McGregor. It would generate a lot of money in the UFC. It remains to be seen what happens to McGregor after the nonsense he pulled last week. Let’s say this fight really happens. The question is: Will Floyd have a shot of winning a MMA fight against the man he defeated in a boxing fight last year? When I raised this question to MMA fans or just casual fans, the automatic response is McGregor will smash Mayweather in quick fashion. Not so fast though. I certainly do think McGregor is the favorite to beat Mayweather, JR. in the Octagon, however I do believe Mayweather, JR. has a shot of winning.
Here are some reasons why:
1. MMA fights always start standing up: This is always the boxer’s chance to land that first shot even if it’s a couple of seconds. Just watch the 48 year old Ray Mercer knock out Tim Sylvia in 9 seconds in their MMA bout. Floyd will have the opportunity to start standing up and all it takes is one shot.
2. Chin: McGregor has already been stopped by Floyd’s punches and McGregor was also hurt by punches before getting submitted by Nate Diaz in their first encounter. Even though Floyd is one of the best defensive boxers in the game, he has shown he can take a punch. DeMarcus Corley, Zab Judah and Shane Mosley have all hurt Floyd, but Mayweather, JR. took it and has never been knocked out. Boxers in general have the better chins than MMA fighters.
3. MMA uses smaller gloves: If a boxer can knockout guys with 8 or 10 ounce gloves, imagine what they can do with 4 ounce gloves. Even though Floyd is not known to be a power puncher, he will have a smaller glove and the punches mixed with his speed will have an effect if landed.
4. Footwork: Mayweather, JR. has good footwork and this is useful in MMA. I have always said a boxer with great footwork would do well in MMA as long as they can learn to avoid take downs. A flat footed boxer would not do well in MMA and would be easy to take down.
5. Power: Mayweather has already stopped McGregor, so it can happen in a MMA fight as well. Even though McGregor was the bigger guy and has knocked guys out in the Octagon, his power had no effect on Floyd.
6. Cardio: If by chance the MMA fight goes long, Mayweather, JR. has the better cardio and that was proven in their boxing fight. After 7 rounds, Mayweather, JR. was fresh and McGregor was gassed. Mayweather, JR. has one of the best workout regimens out there and is equipped to actually go 15 rounds if he wanted to.
7. Styles: Most of McGregor’s wins have been by stoppages in a stand up fight. McGregor is not that good on the ground and that was shown in his fight against Chad Mendes and in the first fight with Nate Diaz. McGregor is not a ground fighter and Mayweather, JR. knows this. I can guarantee if McGregor was known as a great ground fighter, Floyd would stay away from him for sure.
8. Psychology advantage: Both fighters believe they cannot be beaten and have the will to win. However McGregor has already been beaten three times in the Octagon. Floyd is undefeated and beat McGregor in a boxing fight. Therefore, now Mayweather, JR. believes he can beat McGregor in a MMA fight and will have more confidence.
9. Rules: If this fight were to become a reality, would it be the same MMA rules? I would hope so, but knowing Floyd there can be exceptions in the rules. If that’s the case then the fight will be fixed. Mayweather, JR. is the master of getting his way when it comes to rules and the fighters he selects. Everyone has to remember he declared his 50th win against a guy making his pro debut and he got away with it. To me the fight should have been an exhibition bout.
Despite Mayweather, JR.’s advantages, he still has about a 30-40% chance of winning a MMA bout against McGregor. This is Conor’s sport and he will have the advantage. He will have the ability to use his leg kicks and take downs (if he decides to do so). McGregor can end this quick if he decides to take Floyd down, but will he since that is not his style? I’m not saying Mayweather will win the fight, I’m just stating that he has a chance of winning.
