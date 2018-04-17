Exclusive Interview by Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
“I learned that you can be the greatest boxer but if you don’t have the right team behind you, you’re not going to be successful. You have to have a great team behind you.” – Steve Geffrard
Coming off his stoppage of Zoltan Sera on March 23rd, former amateur standout Steve Geffrard is hungry to make a name for himself at light-heavyweight, one of the hottest divisions in boxing. Geffrard originally went on the radar as a standout amateur, winning the National Silver Gloves, National Golden Gloves, USA National Championships, and the National P.A.L championships en route to the 2012 Olympic Trials where he suffered a hand injury that prevented him from advancing. Geffrard was named the 2010 USA Boxing Athlete of the Year for his accomplishments, and has strung together an impressive 17 fight winning streak that includes an impressive stoppage of former light-heavyweight world title challenger Dmitry Sukhotskiy.
The rangy 6’2’’ Geffrard is truly a pleasure to watch. Having seen him compete since he was fighting for his first National Silver Gloves championship at age 14, Geffrard has always had the height and reach to frustrate opponents but also showcases a tremendous inside game which is unusual for a fighter of his stature. Steve has also gained experience sparring several top light-heavyweights including Sergey Kovalev and Sullivan Barrera in addition to former world champions Chad Dawson and Glen Johnson.
Without further ado, here is what Steve Geffrard had to say during my exclusive interview with him!
AC: Let’s start at the very beginning. What led you to boxing growing up and what motivated you to accomplish what you have thus far in your career?
I started boxing at the [Boca Raton] P.A.L (Police Athletic League). I was going to play some football and then I got cut from the Boca Jets and a friend told me about the P.A.L which was across the street from my house. I went there and started boxing and fell in love with it ever since.
AC: Can you describe what it’s been like transitioning from the amateurs to the pros?
It’s definitely a big difference. I got pretty used to the computer scoring system and fighting under that type of style. Pro boxing is way different, after fighting 150 [amateur] fights like that it takes a while to make that transition. Some people do it way faster than others but it definitely took me, and I’m still transitioning now, but it took me a little bit longer. If watch how Al Hayman moved some of the guys from that [2012] Olympic team, some got moved faster than others. You have guys like Errol Spence, JR., who’s always had a pro style, and you see how quick he’s moved compared to Marcus Browne.
AC: Was it a big difference getting into the ring without a headgear. I know back when you boxed as an amateur there was a mandatory headgear policy.
It was a big difference. Actually my pro debut I got cut on my eye and that’s why I had my loss. So obviously that’s a massive difference.
AC: I know you’ve had the privilege to work with the likes of former light-heavyweight champions Sergey Kovalev, Chad Dawson, and Glen Johnson in the past in addition to trainer John David Jackson. What valuable lessons would you say you took from them, or anyone else I failed to mention?
I also trained with Ronnie Shields for my pro debut. I mean boxing is just a crazy, crazy sport. As far as lessons, you just can’t give up in this thing. It’s hard though, I know it’s hard, I learned that you can be the greatest boxer but if you don’t have the right team behind you, you’re not going to be successful. You have to have a great team behind you. From training to management, you have to have the right team behind you. If not, you’re not going to make it too far in this sport. It doesn’t matter how good of a fighter you are.
AC: Coming off your victory over Zoltan Sera weeks back, what is your plan of action going forward in the light-heavyweight division?
I was supposed to have another fight overseas, but I’m just waiting on my team to let me know which fight that we’re going to take. Originally I was supposed to go and fight for the WBO Asia Pacific title in India, but I’ve been out for a year and a half before my last fight because I had surgery on my shoulder. They thought it would be best for me to get a tune-up fight and that’s what I did at the Hard Rock [against Zoltan Sera].
AC: Did you notice any effects on your shoulder getting back into it?
Obviously in the beginning of training I was a little scared, I didn’t want to injure it again. But it’s been really good, they did a great job on the surgery and it’s been a good recovery for me.
AC: Is the key to get as active as possible to try and get a shot at fighting on one of the major networks?
Yes, I want to definitely stay active, that’s why I’m meeting with my manager this week and we’re going to sit down and try to put something together so I can stay active and get bigger fights. Definitely have to take some risks this year to get bigger fights.
AC: You’re competing in the light-heavyweight division, which goes without saying is one of the best divisions in the world today. Who do you think is the best light-heavyweight in the world today and why?
Possibly Bivol, he’s really fast. Quick feet, quick hands. It could be him. I just saw him beat one of the guys from my gym, Sullivan Barrera. He’s a really fast guy, quick hands, quick feet. I think he’ll be hard to beat. He has good skills. I’m about to go to camp to help Marcus Browne prepare for Kovalev so that will be good experience for me as well. I did say I wouldn’t go to any more camps to help fighters prepare, but I’m pretty good friends with Marcus Browne. And I actually don’t have that much southpaw work, so I think it’ll be a good camp for me.
AC: What top light-heavyweight do you think you’d match-up with best stylistically and why?
I think maybe Kovalev because I’ve had maybe 4 or 5 camps with him. I sparred tons of rounds with him, I think he’d be one of the best match-ups for me.
AC: Can you explain how those sparring matches went with him? Did you feel like you were able to take his punches well or get around his jab?
I’m a pretty big light-heavyweight, I re-hydrate a lot. If you see pictures of me and Kovalev, I’m noticeably bigger. I’m able to take his punches a lot, I’m able to walk him down. And I’m a pretty athletic guy too, I’m pretty quick. It’s always been pretty great work though, I’m not saying I’m in there blasting the guy, I definitely go in there and get great work with him. I definitely enjoy that.
AC: You fight on the inside very well, which is unusual for your stature. When you start fighting some of the best light-heavyweights in the world when you get there, is your style going to continue to be inside focused? What is your plan going in against big punchers such as Adonis Stevenson?
I could box as well, but you know you just make adjustments depending on your opponents. It’s what we always work on. We work on walking people down, and fighting on the outside. If it comes to it, we have to make adjustments. It’s what we do.Contact the Feature Writers