There’s always an unknown excitement when you handicap a match that is perceived as the proverbial passing of the torch. What always makes these fights intriguing is when the “B” side of promotion has enhanced their legacies with titles and glory before relinquishing their primes. Anthony Joshua versing Wlad Klitschko last year comes to mind. The best laid plans of cunning promoters is to present a top flight venue where fans are well versed on the careers and exploits of both combatants where you can argue a prediction form either side with equal aplomb.
The Event:
This Saturday April 21 the vacant WBO (Interim bullshit) Feather weight title is up for grabs between two of its noblest warriors. Nonito Donaire will take on the formidable challenge of Carl Frampton. Venue to be hosted at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland with Frank Warren of Box Nation promoting. The fan friendly slugfest will be televised by Showtime Boxing.
The Stats:
Frampton is much closer to his prime at 31 years of age but with extraordinary output of punches per round has been off his game as of late, perhaps just punchers fatigue. Known as the “Jackal” Carl stands a compact 5’5” with a 62” wingspan. The orthodox boxer hails from North Ireland and owns an impressive 24-1, 14 KO’s ledger and having won two world titles.
Donaire is clearly past his prime entering ring at 35 years of age which is considered old for featherweights who are non-stop punching machines. Known as the “Flash” Nonito stands an inch taller than his foe at 5’6” with a considerable half foot reach advantage at 68.” Regardless of weight division a six inch differential in reach is not witnessed often, nor is it an obstacle that is easy to negate. The Filipino was born in the Philippines and fights from orthodox stance. His well-traveled career dossier reads 38-4, 24 KO’s. Donaire has won a handful of world titles including Flyweight, Bantamweight and Featherweight.
Last Fight:
Carl won a 10 round UD last November against Horacio Garcia in Belfast, Ireland. It was a grinding fight in which Frampton deserved to win but bout was closer than scorecards indicated. The Jackal rebounded from a January defense in 2017 where he lost his WBA super featherweight belt to Leo Santa Cruz by MD. The bout was an exciting give and take war that could have gone either way.
Donaire last fought in September winning a 10 round UD over Ruben Garcia Hernandez at the Alamodome in San Antonia Texas. After a 10 month layoff the Flash rebounded from previous fight in which he lost his WBO super Bantamweight title to Jessie Magdaleno by UD.
Styles:
Both men are brawlers with solid boxing skills and will both square off form orthodox stance. Both combatants enjoy the entry into the pocket and look to unleash two fisted flurries when opportunities present themselves, and to their shortcomings; when they don’t. Frampton employs more movement while Donaire relays on loading up on one punch power.
What to look for fight night:
There is a handful of objectives to consider and some truly factor in with considerable acumen in how bout will play out. Donaire has considerable experience having turned pro 17 years ago compared to Frampton’s 9, but that also translates to having accumulated 17 more battles on his resume. Next up for consideration is the fact that Donaire has said in the past that fighting at 126 pounds is a bit of a stretch for him, yet it isn’t exactly written in stone that Frampton can carry his power to feather weight “and” rule there. Finally, Nonito carries the distinct 6” reach advantage but often surrenders it inside the pocket which will allow his short armed nemesis to swarm his body at breathes length. If Nonito decides to use the jab in which to establish distance and get off to an early lead on scorecards, he must be able to do so for the duration of fight. At 35 years of age, it isn’t likely he can maintain the pace needed to win a decision.
The Vinny Factor:
While Frampton may be off his mark from his finest performances, he is still closer to his best days than Donaire. This fight also should be more motivating if he can attain the win adding a once highly marketable name to his legacy setting himself up for a bonafide title fight. While Donaire will surly fight his heart out, it may resonate in his id that this quite possibly is his last rodeo and fight accordingly. For now, minus the reach, Carl still holds the advantage in age, chin, stamina, and combination power at this weight.
Odds:
Vegas has forgone spying training sessions and installed Carl Frampton an early favorite at – 600, with Donaire listed at +400.
Prediction:
Frampton by Decision. It may not be the age factor that betrays Nonito but rather how well he carries the featherweight frame. Donaire has only been stopped once in his career by Nicholas Walters back in 2014 by 6th round TKO, but Frampton doesn’t carry the same kind of power.
