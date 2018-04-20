By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
On Saturday April 21st, Adrien “The Problem” Broner makes his return to the ring to face former WBO welterweight champion, Jessie Vargas. Broner has taken on new trainer Kevin Cunningham and has stated that he still “has a lot of fighting left to do”, but it’s becoming an all too familiar story for the man once ranked as the 6th best pound-for-pound fighter by The Ring Magazine. While many fans have been calling this fight Broner’s last chance at once again becoming a world-class fighter, a similar narrative was expressed prior to Broner’s last fight against Mikey Garcia, which “The Problem” called a “do or die fight”.
The only question remaining is how has Broner, whose recent career has been marred by disappointing performances, inactivity, and questionable behavior, managed to stay relevant in the public eye. Very few fighters are privileged with the right to headline SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING immediately following one-sided defeats, which is exactly what Broner has been able to do after lackluster showings against Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia.
So what does Broner still bring to the table that others who would have been written off by now do not? Well for starters, Broner has been easy to root against from the very beginning. He’s played the villain in multiple respects, whether it be during abrasive post-fight interviews, offensive ring gestures, or criminal behavior outside the ring. Earlier this year Broner was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, and in years past Broner was accused of assault on more than one occasion. Broner even insulted his fan base in the Barclay’s Center last year when following his one-sided defeat to Mikey Garcia, Broner addressed his booing fans by saying “If I fight tomorrow, everyone in this [expletive] will still come out and see me”.
In the ring, Broner isn’t always a pleasure to watch. His overly passive approach against top-notch opposition has made his biggest fights far less competitive than boxing fans had anticipated, particularly against Garcia and Porter. However, Broner is still flashy and naturally talented, and it’s these traits that continually paint the illusion that he could be a world class fighter again if he becomes focused and mentally tougher. It’s a win-win situation for Broner in a marketing sense, as he draws a diverse span of interest that’s either tuning in to watch him lose or to see if he’s ready to realize his potential in the ring.
Historically, Adrien Broner is far from the first “Teflon” fighter who has been able to easily rebound to the center stage following controversy and disappointment. Most recently, Zab Judah was able to get a title shot against Danny Garcia despite six losses, incited riots inside the ring, and poor performances against lesser fighters such as Carlos Baldomir and an aging Rafael Pineda. Like Broner, Judah was also flashy and talented, and appeared to be hindered more by his lack of mental toughness than a lack of ability. Further, Judah kept himself relevant by remaining dangerous against all levels of opposition, as he notably gave Floyd Mayweather, JR. and Miguel Cotto all they could handle in the early going of their fights. However, Judah eventually devolved into a journeyman caliber fighter, becoming increasingly accustomed to the role of stepping stone to developing fighters.
Mike Tyson is another example of a fighter who couldn’t find his way out of the limelight if he tried. In addition to his boxing ability, Tyson also brought the kind of punching power that creates public demand while striking fear in most heavyweights. While Tyson was arguably the most controversial fighter in boxing history, fans followed him around to the tail end of his career when his fights against fringe contenders such as Kevin McBride were marketed as Pay-Per-View attractions.
The villainous aura Tyson gave off is largely what made him such a public figure, which is similar to what has carried Broner for this long despite his recent behavior and performances. But as was seen in the case of Zab Judah, Adrien Broner might only be able to afford so many losses before he begins to adopt the role of gatekeeper. We'll see if Broner has what it takes to get past Jessie Vargas on April 21st, who is certainly no tune-up following Broner's loss to Garcia.