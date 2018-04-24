By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
When Gervonta “Tank” Davis lost his title on the scales last August against Francisco Fonseca, many questioned whether the 23 year old from Baltimore had the mindset and maturity to compete at the highest level of the sport. Not only did Davis fail to make weight, but his performance against the little known Fonseca was sluggish and lacking in focus, as he frequently taunted and gave up rounds against a fighter many expected him to take out early.
Rather than move up to 135, “Tank” Davis chose to take a second crack at becoming junior-featherweight champion by taking on former 130-pound champion Jesus Cuellar for the vacant WBA 130 pound title. Under the tutelage of Kevin Cunningham, Davis not only made weight, but looked focused from the very beginning against the most complete fighter he had faced to date.
In Cuellar’s most recent outing, he forced Abner Mares to struggle to edge out a split decision victory. However, Davis was hardly tested as “Tank” easily countered Cuellar in the first round and was able to punctuate the round by hurting the former champion to the body. Davis picked up where he left off in the second round by flooring Cuellar with a hard straight left hand to the liver. While Cuellar bravely got to his feet and closed out the round, Davis scored his second knockdown of the fight with another body attack in the 3rd. After the second knockdown of the 3rd round, referee Benjy Esteves mercifully stopped the fight to save Cuellar from a further onslaught.
It was an extremely impressive performance for Tank Davis, and not just because of the eye-catching knock-out he delivered. Tank looked poised throughout, never showboated to the crowd, and even fought past a headbutt in the 3rd without losing focus.
After the fight, Davis expressed interest in unifying the 130-pound division against the winner of the Billy Dib-Tevin Farmer fight later this year. Farmer has been adamant in calling out Davis for the better part of 2017, and it’s clear that bad blood exists between the two parties. Davis’s promoter Floyd Mayweather, JR., has also stated that he discussed the possibility of a showdown between Tank and Vasyl Lomachenko if Tank were to get past Cuellar. However, with Lomachenko moving up to 135 and Tank still developing as an elite fighter, it seems like the better option is to move forward to unify the 130 pound division with the Dib-Farmer winner and Miguel Berchelt.
Whichever road Tank decides to go down, he certainly reminded boxing fans why he's one of the hottest young talents in the sport.