By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
As we know there have been several father-son combos in boxing throughout the years. It seems to be the perfect mix of authority, trust, and knowing the genetic build that you are working with. I mean, who knows you better than your parents? Right here in North Carolina we are witnessing another father-son combination that appears to have a very bright future.
Michael Williams, SR. aka “300%” and Michael Williams Jr. appropriately “150%” are making their names known in a big way. I mean KO power, fast hands, and a billboard on Skibo and Raeford Rd in Fayetteville, NC big! Michael Williams SR. and family moved from Newark, NJ a little over ten years ago. Michael Sr, serves his new city proud as a policeman. When not serving his city, he is working fulltime on training with and promoting Michael Williams JR.’s career.
Michael Williams, JR., 2-0, 2 KO’s started boxing at the age of 9 years old after his move from New Jersey. When Williams, JR. and his family arrived in North Carolina he decided to pick a sport to concentrate and dedicate himself to, and boxing was that choice. Mike, JR., says he has been in love with boxing ever since. Mike had a very respectable amateur record of 35-13 including competing in national tournaments. Although he doesn’t have an astounding number of amateur fights, his journey, experience and personal care from his team has him ready for the pro ranks. He is currently fighting at super lightweight.
Mike, JR. is now 18 years old, turning 19 in less than a month (May 20th) and is preparing for his 3rd pro fight that will take place on April 26th, at the Durham Armory in Durham, North Carolina, and is part of Christy Martin promotions. Mike turned pro on February 23rd of this year, then fought again on March 9th. The Williams team plans to be quite active in their first couple years and is on pace to fight 8-10 times this year alone.
Michael Williams, SR. has been very open and honest about his plans and strategy for JR. as a pro. The first couple of years are not about fighting big names or rushing juniors career since he is young and still learning and growing. These first couple of years are all about building the brand, promoting the Williams name, and putting together an impressive record. Training camp on the other hand is where they are building a fighter meant to last for the long haul. Not only have they traveled to Florida for their first training camp but were in Las Vegas at Mayweather’s Gym as part of this camp. Michael, JR. even took the opportunity to get a couple rounds in with one of the super lightweights most feared prospects in Devin Haney, 18-0, 12 KO’s. Devin’s camp discouraged the sparring match originally due to Michael, JR. being a little to green for this level, but the Williams insisted in getting some top-level work. Michael, SR. admits that it was a very tough couple rounds for Jr, but says Mike worked his jab well in round 1 and was happy for a growing experience.
So, this week is the next step in the process of putting his name on the map not only on the state level but also on the national level and they are hoping one day on the world level. Michael Williams, JR. has a bright smile and comes across soft spoken and humble yet is very confident in the skills that he possesses. He is 6'1" and boxes anywhere from 135 lbs. to 140 lbs. His goal is to one day hold a world title. He has a great training and promotion team, a strong family bond, and the drive and work ethic to go far in this sport. Now its time for us watch and be entertained. I look forward to what the future holds for this father-son duo.