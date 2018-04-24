By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Leave the gun, take the cannoli! More like leave the belt, take the defense record and secure another big payday. That belt being the IBF title that Golovkin may be forced to give up for not fighting his mandatory opponent Sergiy Derevyanchenko. That record is Bernard Hopkins middleweight title defenses which stands at 20. This will be Gennady Golovkin 20th straight defense to tie Hopkins record as long as he wins. The big payday will most likely be the delayed rematch with Alvarez in September.
Social media and YouTube are buzzing about the official announcement for Gennady Golovkin, 37-0-1, 33 KO’s to be fighting former 154 lbs. champion Vanes Martirosyan, 36-3-1, 21 KO’s. The buzz seems to be a fairly even mix of understanding of the situation and anger for the lack of competition in “GGG’s” choice. Some going as far as saying “GGG” is ducking certain fighters or cherry picking.
As far as “GGG” personally ducking anyone in the squared circle, well that is just silly. He like most fighters at the elite level did not make it this far by being scared. This is a term unfortunately used far too often now a day. This term is used when a fan doesn’t like a particular fighter and thinks anyone they don’t fight is due to them ducking. This is usually because that fan has no clue what it means to be a fighter and has no knowledge of the business side of the sport. I’m not saying it never happens, I’m saying it is highly unlikely a fighter makes it to the elite level with that type of mentality.
As far as the cherry picking is concerned? Yes. There are carefully selected opponents that are picked for the A-side fighter to be in a position to win. Floyd was the best ever at this. Once again this is not usually by choice of said fighter (but sometimes is), this is the business side of things. This is where managers and promoters separate themselves from boxing to an extent and have to look at their fighter as an entertainment product and an investment. At this level it becomes a risk and reward type of scenario. I know this is not what most boxing fans want to hear, but this is part of the business. This is not necessarily a bad part of the business either. Smart business moves are a way to secure a future outside of the ring for a fighter.
So, what is Vanes Martirosyan’s role in this whole fight? Plain and simple, to make “GGG” look good, have “GGG” stay busy, and be a low risk opponent. This should help “GGG” not only tie Bernard Hopkins record for title defenses at middleweight but secure another shot at Canelo in September for a lot of money.
Having a guy that hasn't fought in two years, enter a division he has never fought at, to face arguably the best guy in that division, is just not a popular decision. I as a fan, am not thrilled about this at all. It has been a difficult chain of events to watch unfold. Now, HBO has to sell this makeshift fight with a last-minute replacement and try to sell it in two weeks. Good luck with that, I just hope this is a teachable moment for everyone.