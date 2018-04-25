Northern Ireland was full of electricity on Saturday night. In the featured bout of the evening Carl “The Jackal” Frampton, 25-1, 14 KO’s, took on “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire, 38-5, 24 KO’s. in a WBO world featherweight title clash. The atmosphere was live at the opening bell, a round that saw Donaire gain an edge with more activity.
Frampton saw a bit of success early in round to as he landed combinations with Donaire pinned in a corner. Donaire had visible swelling and redness on his left eye area after the exchange. From here is the point where Frampton essentially took over and dominated the remainder of the fight. Frampton continuously controlled the action for the remainder of the bout. Donaire saw some success landing a solid right uppercut in a couple of rounds, but nothing significant enough to change the overall narrative.
In the 11th, Donaire was losing the round but found a way to land two heavy left hooks that snapped Frampton’s head back. This was the first real significant round for Donaire since the first. Donaire looked to keep up the momentum in the 12th as he came out with poise and confidence as he looked to land something big to potentially stop Frampton, which was his only chance at winning. Frampton was able to cautiously survive the first portion round and landed a set of clean combos to end the fight.
Frampton looked good and showed that he still has something left in the tank as he moves forward with his career. A possible rematch with Leo Santa Cruz could be on the radar should Cruz come out victorious in his upcoming rematch with Abner Mares. For Donaire, he looked to still have the will, but his better days are clearly behind him and retirement may very well be in order. That said, he can look back on his career knowing that at one point he was legitly one of the best fighters on the planet.
In the co-featured bout of the evening Zolani Tete, 27-3, 21 KO's, retained his WBO world bantamweight title in rather uneventful fashion with wa defeat of former bantamweight world champion Omar Narvaez, 48-3-2, 25 KO's. The fight action was pretty much fully dominated by Zete as Narvaez chose to play it safe for all 12 rounds. The decision was never in question and Zete moves on to bigger and better fights, hopefully one with undefeated WBA bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett. Until then, stay tuned fight fans.