It has become a yearly occurrence that Vasyl “Hi Tech” Lomachenko squares off in a hotly anticipated match-up that appears difficult to predict on paper. In November 2016, Lomachenko was going up against the undefeated “Axe Man” Nicholas Walters who was considered one of the most dangerous punchers in the lighter weight divisions. The following year, “Hi Tech” would defend his 130-pound title against undefeated 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist and universally recognized pound-for-pounder Guillermo Rigondeaux, who was considered one of the savviest technicians in the sport.
Both fights weren’t close nor remotely competitive. In fact, Lomachenko made both undefeated phenoms quit in the middle rounds. As Vasyl Lomachenko makes the leap to lightweight to challenge the Ring Magazine 135-pound champion Jorge Linares, the logical leading question to ask yourself is, what makes this fight any more competitive?
It’s hard to say. But Linares has quite a few things going for himself that Lomachenko’s previous victims did not. Let’s go through some of the potential outcomes that this match-up can deliver and assess the likelihood of each:
1. Linares by KO. Likelihood: Highly Improbable
Can Linares shock the boxing world and knock the Ukrainian phenom out? Doesn’t seem likely, but why not explore the outcome. After all, Linares is a solid lightweight who’s been campaigning at the weight since he dominated Rocky Juarez in 2010. While Lomachenko has hardly been jarred let alone shaken up, he is moving up in weight for the second time in his career and has arguably never seen the kind of size, strength, and skill combination that Linares presents.
Linares is not a one-punch knockout artist, but he is a very well-schooled sharp shooter that can stun his opponents from a variety of angles. There is a possibility that Lomachenko, with his shiftiness and odd angles, may pull the trigger too quickly with an offensive attack and walk into a hard counter that results in him stunned, hurt, or even floored. However, unless Lomachenko is woefully unprepared for 135-pound power, it would be highly unlikely to see Linares get him out of there.
2. Linares by decision. Likelihood: Possible, but Unfavorable
With the exception of Rigondeaux, Lomachenko’s previous opponents were often either too slow or too inexperienced to be able to remain their composure when Lomachenko offset them with odd angles. With 47 fights, Linares may not have exactly seen the kind of approach Lomachenko employs, but he’s not likely to come up completely empty when exposed to the unorthodox offensive style he will be up against.
Linares’s key to victory is to provide steady pressure while maintaining a counter-punching posture. He cannot let Lomachenko become the ring general in there too early, as Lomachenko is a momentum fighter who gets more dangerous with increasing ring control. Linares must keep Lomachenko on the back foot but also can’t be too aggressive and risk being countered by the masterful Ukrainian. By cutting off the ring and controlling the distance, Linares can negate one of Lomachenko’s most effective offensive tools: his footwork. Lomachenko’s combinations are largely set up by his uncanny footwork, and while Lomachenko is vastly improved since his loss to Orlando Salido, Salido was able to avoid the offensive fury that many of the Ukrainian’s victims were at the mercy of by taking away his Lomachenko’s offensive posture.
If Linares can maintain this manner of ring control, and stay sharp in his counter-punching, he might have a chance to pull the upset and defend his title. However, this is no small feat against the man regarded by some as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
3. Lomachenko by stoppage. Likelihood: Possible to Likely
Can Lomachenko continue his “No Mas” trail of tears against the highly touted Jorge Linares? I’m not so sure. Linares is a very proud champion who went out on his shield against Antonio DeMarco when he was starting to get battered, so it wouldn’t be surprising to watch him do the same against Lomachenko if he finds himself in unfavorable circumstances.
Lomachenko might not be a big enough puncher to get Linares out of there, especially as he is moving up in weight, but he is a very accurate puncher who might very well exploit Linares’s bony face which has been frequently susceptible to cuts and swelling. Linares was cut in his most recent outing against Mercito Gesta and experienced swelling against Luke Campbell last September, so it’s fair to say that the veteran lightweight champion is vulnerable to facial attrition going forward.
Lomachenko cutting Linares en route to a stoppage is a very conceivable outcome. Even if the fight isn’t stopped on cuts, opening up Linares’s face is definitely a momentum changer that could stifle any success Linares is able to achieve in there. Whether that momentum is achieved by a cut, swelling, or a technical advantage, the Ukrainian will be especially dangerous down the stretch if he is able to find such an edge.
4. Lomachenko by decision. Likelihood: Likely
Let’s face it. It’s not easy to predict that a 3-division world champion with 47 fights will get stopped. Linares is a very resourceful class fighter who has shown tremendous heart in standing up to Antonio DeMarco and getting off the deck to defeat Kevin Mitchell. So even if Lomachenko is able to be increasingly dominant down the stretch, it will always be a challenge to get such a great fighter out of there.
However, it is possible for Lomachenko to have to struggle to earn a close decision over Linares if the lightweight champion can keep “Hi Tech” from becoming the ring general. This would be of particular interest to boxing fans who have been waiting to see how Lomachenko performs under adversity, as he came up short against Salido the last time he was pushed outside of his comfort zone (albeit illegally to some extent).
A close, hard-fought Lomachenko victory would in many ways be more important to his development than another blowout dominant performance, as it would show dimensions of Lomachenko's game that he may eventually be required to rely upon against Mikey Garcia down the road. Linares might just be the guy to bring that out of him, but we'll have to wait and see until May 12th.