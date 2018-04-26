The 2018 boxing lineup just got a bit more exciting as it has been announced that WBC world super lightweight champion “The Tartan Tornado” Josh Taylor, 12-0, 11 KO’s, will put his title on the line against the former holder of said title, Viktor “The Iceman” Postol, 29-1, 12 KO’s. The fight is scheduled to take place at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 23rd.
Taylor is coming off of a short yet impressive 3rd round stoppage victory over William Campos in March. This will no doubt that this may prove to be the stiffest test in his young career, at least on paper. The only loss of Postol’s career came at the hands of Terence Crawford in 2016. Postol fought once in 2017 and was recently scheduled to face Regis Prograis in March but was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury.
This fight should deliver. When at his best, Postol is the type of rangy fighter who relies on his offense and isn’t afraid to exchange. For that matter, Taylor hasn’t been shy to exchange in his career either which is best exemplified by his having stopped all but one opponent. Taylor is no longer a prospect and has shown the type of skill set that has many in boxing raving about his potential. This all be an opportunity to show his class against one of the 140 pound division’s top contenders.
2018 has stacked up to be a pretty good year in the sport of boxing and the winner of this fight could see themselves in line for a unification bout later in the year. The 140 pound division is one of the hottest in boxing and hasn't skip a beat with the departure of Terence Crawford. There is sure to be plenty of opponents lined up for whomever is victorious. That's why they fight the fights. Stay tuned.