By Rich “Lite It Up” Lopez (Live from cageside)
Bellator MMA once again returned to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and it did not disappoint. The event was broadcast live by Paramount Network. A good crowd turned out to see some good MMA action and to see two legends of the MMA world collide. The fans were treated to a night full of surprises and submissions. Submissions was definitely the theme of the night, however it was the main event that stole the show.
Main Event:
Fedor “The Last Emperor” Emelianenko 36-5, of Russia vs Frank Mir 18-11, of Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2004, Mir was a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Fedor was the Pride Heavyweight Champion. Even though both fighters didn’t meet each other until last night, it was better late than ever and a quick one. In the 1st round, both fighters came out and Mir landed a right hand that dropped Fedor briefly. Fedor got up quickly and both men were against the cage. Fedor slammed Mir and Mir got up quickly. Both fighters got into a clinch and Fedor kneed Mir in the mid-section twice and Mir landed one of his own. After that, both fighters exchanged punches and Mir charged in. Fedor caught Mir with a left hook coming in and dropped Mir. Fedor from Mir’s back side dropped 6 more left hooks at the head of Mir. This prompted referee Mike Beltran to stop the fight. Fedor ended it in 48 seconds of the 1st round and everyone was surprised on how quick it ended. The crowd went crazy and there was a standing ovation for Fedor. Fedor is truly one of the best heavyweight fighters in MMA and wanted to erase doubts that he was a finished fighter. As for Mir, it remains to be seen where his career goes from here, but will be respected in MMA as well. Fedor will now advance to the semi-finals against the “American Gangster” Chael Sonnen and continue his quest to become the Bellator Heavyweight Champion.
Co-Feature:
The co-feature of the night was in the Featherweight division between Emmanuel “El Matador” Sanchez 16-3, of Milwaukee, WI vs Sam Sicilia 16-8, of Spokane, WA. In the 1st round, both fighters started exchanging punches and then Sanchez rolled on his back for an attempted ankle lock on Sicilia. Sicilia was on top of Sanchez and was trying to pull off a submission. Sicilia attempted to get up and Sanchez was still focused on the foot. Sicilia pulled out and got on the back off Sanchez. Sanchez in return got out and both men stood up with Sanchez taking the back of Sicilia. In the standup position, Sanchez worked his way into an arm-triangle choke and then Sicilia dropped down. With more pressure to the neck, Sicilia tapped out. Sanchez won by submission (arm triangle) at 3:52 in the 1st round. Sanchez is now looking for a title shot possibly in his next fight.
Other televised fights:
Rafael Lovato Jr 7-0, of Oklahoma City, OK vs Gerald Harris 25-5, of Tulsa, OK at 188 lbs.
In the 1st round, Lovato came out and did an attempted knee and fell down. Harris jumped on him but Lovato was looking for the submission. He attempted a triangle arm bar and then reversed Harris onto his back to secure the arm bar. Harris immediately tapped out and Lovato won by a submission (arm bar) at 1:11 in the 1st round.
Neiman Gracie 7-0, of New York, NY vs Javier Torres 10-3, of Sonora, Mexico at 170 lbs.
In the 1st round, Torres started out and kicked Gracie but Gracie took him down. Torres got up and Gracie scored a second take down. Gracie was trying to work an ankle lock but Torres was in position where Gracie could not secure the submission. In the 2nd round, Gracie charged at Torres and pushed him to the cage. Gracie spun Torres around and took him down on his back. Gracie was in a dominant position and worked his way into a full mound. Gracie then secured an arm triangle on Torres and made him tap out. Gracie won by a submission (arm triangle) at 3:18 in the 2nd round.
Dillon Danis (pro debut) of New York, NY vs Kyle Walker 2-4, of Carbondale, IL at a catch weight of 175 lbs.
In the 1st minute of the 1st round, Walker landed a few shots but Danis took them well. Danis grabbed Walker and went on his back. As the fighters were on the ground, Walker attempted to get up and Danis got a hold of Walker’s leg. Danis secured a toe hold and Walker submitted instantly in pain. Danis won by a 1st round submission (toe hold) at 1:38 in the 1st round.
Non-televised fights:
Tom Anglehoff 7-5 (1 NC), of Kenosha, WI vs Sultan Umar 5-2, of Chicago, IL at 170 lbs.
Result: Umar by unanimous decision. Scores were 30-26, 30-27, and 30-27.
Adam Maciejewski 13-6-1, of Poland now fighting out of Schaumburg, IL vs Robert Morrow 23-21-1, of Lockport, IL at heavyweight.
Result: Morrow by unanimous decision. Scores were 29-28 by all three judges.
Corey Jackson 3-0, of Michigan City, IN vs Adil Benjilany 3-1 (1 NC), of Morocco now fighting out of Chicago at 145 lbs.
Result: Benjilany by unanimous decision. Scores were 29-28, 30-27, and 30-27.
Mark Stoddard 15-9, of Clinton, IA vs Dan Stittgen 12-5, of Johnsburg, IL at 170 lbs.
Result: Stoddard won by submission (triangle choke) at 4:43 in the 1st round.
Eric Wisely 28-9-1, of Clinton, IA vs Morgan Sickinger 20-10, of Manitowoc, WI at 150 lbs.
Result: Wisely by submission (arm bar) at 1:12 in the 1st round.
Joey Diehl 11-9, of Crystal Lake, IL vs Nate Williams 27-17, of Des Moines, IA at 125 lbs.
Result: Diehl by submission (triangle choke) at 0:54 in the 1st round.
Asef Askar 1-0, of Orland Park, IL vs Andrew Johnson (pro debut), of Waukegan, IL at 145 lbs.
Result: The fight ended in a majority draw.
P.J. Cajigas 6-6, of Chicago, IL vs R’ mandel Cameron 5-3, of Milwaukee, WI at 170lbs.
Result: Cameron won by unanimous decision.