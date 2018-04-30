By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
A year after his narrow decision loss to middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, Danny “The Miracle Man” Jacobs once again showed why he’s one of the best at 160. Going up against undefeated Polish contender Maciej Sulecki who won significant fights from 154 to 160 to earn this opportunity, Jacobs showcased his finesse, punching power, and perhaps most impressively, his adaptability in overcoming Sulecki’s skill and will in close quarters.
While many questioned Sulecki’s chances going in on the basis of him campaigning mostly at 154, the Polish prospect came out with a very strong first round, cracking Jacobs in close quarters with a well-timed overhand right. Sulecki did not show middleweight power in there, but he did show a middleweight’s durability as he shook off punches from one of the hardest punchers at 160. Jacobs and Sulecki fought a brilliant technical fight in close quarters, constantly catching and shooting while taking turns leading and counterpunching.
Jacobs began to carry the middle rounds as his heavier punches became more telling. Jacobs also exhibited an ambidextrous approach, having success out of the southpaw stance just as he had against GGG last year. What “The Miracle Man” impressively showcased was excellent punch placement and punch variety, as he made good use of the slip and roll defensive posture to set up creative counter-punching opportunities in close. Jacobs used a slip and roll, catch and shoot type approach to set up a monstrous left hook that caught Sulecki high on the head at the end of the 4th, which might have floored several top middleweights.
While Jacobs appeared to carry many of the middle rounds, Sulecki was nevertheless not discouraged and continued to press the fight on the front foot while creating difficulties on the back foot. Sulecki’s competitive will began to pay dividends in the latter rounds as his high-octane approach gave him an advantage at range, helping him win several rounds where he could keep the shorter Jacobs at bay and counter him coming in.
Going into the last round, the fight appeared close and competitive with the apparent edge going to Jacobs. However, “The Miracle Man” closed very strong by putting Sulecki on his knees with a perfect right hand that beat Sulecki to the punch. To his credit, Sulecki got up and fought hard for the remainder of the round, closing out a throwback middleweight show. The judges also performed at a high level, scoring the fight 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112 to reflect the nature of the fight very well.
In the post-fight interview, Jacobs expressed interest in fighting the titlists at 160 but also called out fellow middleweight contender Jermall Charlo. Jacobs and Charlo have already engaged in a war of words at the Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz event back in March, and both have performed impressively in Brooklyn in their last two fights. It would certainly be an interesting fight to make with the winner having a solid case to challenge GGG or Billy Joe Saunders for a middleweight strap, as both men are eager for a shot at the title. If not for Charlo, there are plenty of other intriguing match-ups for Jacobs at 160, including Sergiy Derevyanchenko (if the IBF doesn’t force Derevyanchenko to be Golovkin’s next opponent), the dangerous Demetrius Andrade, or even Saul “Canelo” Alvarez if the dust ever fully settles following the Mexican’s infamous clenbuterol scandal.
As for Sulecki, the Pole certainly made a name for himself as a dangerous, rangy, and agile challenge for anyone from 154 to 160. Both are hot divisions, and Sulecki demonstrated enough talent and versatility to pose a problem for the best in either weight class. Sulecki would even be favored in my book to dethrone Sadam Ali of the WBO 154-pound title, although Ali has an upcoming defense on May 12th against Jaime Munguia.
The future looks bright for both Jacobs and Sulecki following their rousing 12 round battle. It was a fight that reinforced Jacobs's stake in the 160-pound division, and recognized Sulecki as a force to be reckoned with in one of the most star-studded weight classes in boxing.