By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
This weekend see’s the long-awaited rematch between Tony Bellew and David Haye – will it be repeat or will it be revenge?
I believe that the outcome all depends on what fighters turn up on the night, if they turn up fully focused, fully fit and whether or not they can be disciplined enough to stick to their respective game plans…
If Haye gets into the ring with the right frame of mind and if he does so injury free, then his athleticism (although wavering as he ages), skill set and natural finishing ability could very much get him the victory and revenge that he so desperately desires.
Tony Bellew, is more than capable of getting the win again, with his technical boxing skills, heart and determination. His fighting spirit and reserve may also see him fight through the trenches if he has to, in order to make it two wins out of two against his fellow Briton.
In their last contest, when Haye was training with Shane McGuigan, he tore his Achilles tendon during the sixth round and from that point on any game-plan went out of the window and all he could do was look for the knockout.
Tony Bellew, however, maintained a game-plan throughout and tried to drag Haye into a shootout in order to tire him out and to get into his head. This bit of strategy worked as the first fight was a messy affair with David Haye swinging and missing heavy shots all of which were fueled by emotion.
“The Bomber”s game-plan began to take shape during the buildup to the fight by getting into Haye’s head throughout the press conferences and media commitments prior to the fight. He also continued this mental game-plan throughout the fight and during each round with taunts and facial expressions…
The big questions this time around are, will David “The Hayemaker” Haye fight with more composure and flare like in his younger days? And can Bellew have the same effect as he did in their first fight by getting into Haye’s head?
Re-watching the fight from 2017, it is evident to see how emotional David Haye was in this fight in comparison with how confident Tony was – I honestly think that this difference in attitude played a massive part in the outcome of the contest.
Tony Bellew boxed well on the night last time around but based on watching his performance back again from the first fight, I really struggle to see him beating David Haye if the Londoner gets into the ring in peak condition!
Looking back objectively on their first fight, I honestly believe that the outcome of the rematch depends mostly on which David Haye turns up. If he turns up fully focused, emotionally detached and fit, then I believe he will be too much for “The Bomber” this time around.Contact the Feature Writers