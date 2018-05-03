By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
Voted the 2016 Ring Magazine Prospect of the Year, Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin was revered as one of the hottest, most dangerous young fighters in the world. A star amateur who was an early favorite to medal in the 2016 Olympics, Lubin instead turned professional in 2013 at the age of 18, hungry to win a title as soon as possible. After an 18-0 run, “The Hammer” was granted a shot at the WBC junior-middleweight title against Jermell Charlo in October 2017.
In what was a highly anticipated match-up between two undefeated, highly skilled 154 pound punchers, Lubin walked into a Charlo right hand late in the first round and wasn’t able to continue. Knocked out. All of a sudden, boxing’s hottest prospect became a mere afterthought.
While Lubin has successfully commenced his comeback trail with a knockout over Silverio Ortiz, there’s no certainty as to how his career will pan out following this defeat. As history has taught us, often a fighter’s first defeat can mark the beginning of the end, if not a new beginning.
“Ferocious” Fernando Vargas was also a star amateur who challenged for a 154 pound title with less than 20 professional fights. While Vargas was able to win the IBF belt from “Yori Boy” Campas and make successful defenses against the likes of Ronald “Winky” Wright, Raul Marquez, and Ike Quartey, he was arguably thrown in with the wolves against Felix “Tito” Trinidad a bit too soon. With only 20 fights, Vargas put on a gutsy performance, dropping “Tito” in the 4th and holding his own for much of the bout. However, Vargas took a tremendous amount of punishment in the process, hitting the deck five times en route to referee Jay Nady’s merciful stoppage.
Vargas would later regain a 154-pound title, but was arguably never the same. In his first return fight following his Trinidad defeat, Vargas was floored by former welterweight title challenger Wilfredo Rivera, who was never considered a big puncher even in his prime. Vargas never hit the deck prior to his bout with Trinidad, but would wind up being knocked out twice more in his career by Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley before he would eventually retire. While Oscar and Mosley are both excellent punchers, keep in mind that Vargas walked through Ike Quartey’s best leather without hardly budging prior to his first loss against “Tito”.
Based on Fernando Vargas’s example, it will be interesting to see how Lubin handles punches going forward, especially against world class punchers. But Vargas isn’t the only fighter who developed a suspect chin following a crushing knockout defeat. Roy Jones, JR. was 48-1 when he was stunningly knocked out by Antonio Tarver in their rematch, and had only tasted the canvas once against Lou Del Valle in a flash knockdown years earlier.
A prime Jones, JR. was so quick and elusive that he never really had a chance to demonstrate his chin against top fighters. Despite being in the ring against the likes of James Toney, Mike McCallum, and a 226 pound heavyweight John Ruiz, it took until 2004 for Antonio “The Magic Man” Tarver to show that Jones, JR. was actually human when he drilled him with one overhand left that ended the fight. Since the KO defeat, the former pound-for-pound kingpin Jones, JR. was knocked out four more times, including a crushing knockout defeat to Glen Johnson months after he was stopped by Tarver.
The nature of a knockout loss isn’t only taxing from a physical standpoint. While Jones, JR.’s knockout losses can also be attributed to age and weight fluctuations, his aura of invincibility was essentially taken away. Although it is likely that Vargas and Jones, JR.’s ability to take punches was diminished by their first knockout losses, KO defeats can also strip a fighter’s bravado and increase their subsequent opponents’ confidence in the process. Mike Tyson is a prime example of this.
When James “Buster” Douglas knocked out the “baddest man on the planet” on February 11th, 1990, Tyson was affected in multiple ways. Perhaps most importantly, however, was the fact that “Iron Mike”, who was known to strike fear in most of his opponents previously, was never feared to the same extent by future opponents. Evander Holyfield, Francois Botha, Lennox Lewis, and Donovan “Razor” Ruddock each brought the fight to Tyson, and while they all faced mixed results, it was clear that the Douglas defeat reshaped Tyson’s aura of invincibility for the worse.
Although KO losses have been known to leave the loser both weaker and more vulnerable by perception, fighters have rebounded from knockouts to become more effective boxers. One notable example is John Ruiz, who came back from being knocked cold by David Tua early in his career to become a two-time heavyweight champion. While Ruiz didn’t modify his approach in the most fan-friendly manner, he wound up taking far less chances in future fights and tied up bigger punchers such as Hasim Rahman and Andrew Golota to make their power less of a factor in the fight.
Lennox Lewis is another example of a career-changing alteration, although it was far more aesthetically appealing to fans than Ruiz’s was. After Lewis was stopped by Oliver McCall in 1994, he soon adopted a more technical approach under the tutelage of legendary trainer Emmanuel Steward who taught him how to utilize his height, reach, and long left jab to neutralize his opponents’ offense. Although Lewis would fall victim to another knockout defeat years later against Hasim Rahman, Lennox kept himself out of harms way against fearsome punchers such as Mike Tyson, David Tua, and Rahman (in their rematch) with a modified boxing approach, all predicated on his first knockout loss to Oliver McCall.
The road Erickson Lubin will take is partly out of his hands, as a hard knockout defeat can forever affect a fighter physically. However, how Lubin chooses to mentally rebound can make or break his future, as history has taught us.