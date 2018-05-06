Tony Bellew, 20-2-1, 20 KO’s, got a satisfying and spiritual win over David “Hayemaker” Haye, 28-4, 26 KO’s, with a thrilling fifth round stoppage in their O2 Arena clash. The fight atmosphere was intense and the two fighters were much the same the first couple of rounds before the heavy blows started to spill over.
Bellew dropped Haye twice in the third round after a cautious first two rounds that saw Haye use his movement to accumulate points. Haye was visibly hurt and essentially saved by the bell in the third as the referee called them back to action just as the bell rang. The replay showed Haye wincing in pain regarding his right leg before getting up from the knockdown.
Haye was able to last the entire fourth round, though on shaky legs. In the fifth, Bellew caught Haye with a neck snapping left hook after an exchange. Haye was able to get to his feet and Bellew continued to press, hurting Haye again before the referee stepped in to stop the contest at 2:14 of round five giving Bellew the technical knockout win.
After the fight the two essentially closed the chapter on their rivalry. Bellew called out recently retired Andre Ward amongst others. Whether this fight comes to be is up in the air. Time with tell. Haye himself didn’t commit to retirement so what the future holds for him will be a mystery as well. That’s why they fight the fights.Contact the management team