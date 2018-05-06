By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
To stay busy amidst the Canelo clenbuterol scandal, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin blasted former junior-middleweight title-challenger Vanes Martirosyan out in two rounds. It was the kind of performance that reminded fans of the fearsome punching power “GGG” exhibited during his vaunted 23 fight KO streak, but against the caliber of opposition such as Martirosyan, it didn’t say much about how GGG, at 36, would fare against the best at 160.
Middleweight has developed into an increasingly hot division with Danny Jacobs and Billy Joe Saunders reaching their respective primes, as well as Jermall Charlo and Sergiy Derevyanchenko quickly developing into top notch contenders. Additionally, former 154-pound titleholder Demetrius Andrade surprised many with his eagerness to fill Canelo’s shoes as “GGG’s” May 5th replacement opponent. While GGG settled on facing Martirosyan instead, Andrade’s bold attempt to secure a short notice fight with the unified middleweight champion certainly puts him in the discussion for future big fights at 160.
Given the fact that Sergiy Derevyanchenko, an up-and-coming middleweight prospect with only 12 fights, was also pushing for an opportunity to square off against “GGG”, the Kazakh champion finds himself in an odd position that he wished he was in several years back. Suddenly, several top middleweights have been seeking fights with “GGG” with the same hunger that Golovkin exhibited when he was chasing the best at 160.
While this shift in persona makes sense given the vulnerability “GGG” showed in his recent performances against Danny Jacobs and Canelo Alvarez, it’s unclear to what extent “GGG’s” recent adversity is due to the longevity of his fighting career, or whether it is simply due to him stepping up in competition against the best middleweights in the world. One detail about “GGG’s” recent performances has been overlooked, however. While Golovkin hasn’t been the knockout machine that drove his 23 fight KO train, going up against the best at 160 has allowed Golovkin to showcase the technical ability and adjustability that he seldom needed to rely on against lesser fighters.
Jermall Charlo’s a very talented, skilled fighter, but has yet to step up against world class opposition at 154 and 160 that can pose the type of problems that Golovkin can. Charlo has been largely untested since he won a title at 154, only being forced to go the distance once against Austin Trout in 2016. Charlo has yet to be in the ring with an elite fighter who will force him into a defensive posture, and a sudden step up in class against the durable, hard-hitting, and technically complete Golovkin might not be in the best interest of Charlo before Jermall can fully settle in at 160. However, Charlo’s 6’0’’ stature and long 73.5’’ reach can potentially pose serious problems for GGG if and when they face off.
Despite only having 12 professional fights, Sergiy Derevyanchenko is already “GGG’s” IBF mandatory challenger. If Golovkin wants to eventually realize his goal of becoming undisputed middleweight champion, he may have to go up against the Ukrainian prospect sooner than later before the IBF retracts his title. “GGG” was nearly stripped of the belt for choosing to fight Martirosyan rather than Derevyanchenko, and Golovkin might be forced to fulfill his mandatory defense later this year. Derevyanchenko has yet to square off against a top middleweight contender, but he does have an extensive amateur career and has impressed fans with his stoppages of fringe contenders Tureano Johnson and Sam Soliman over the past two years. The Ukrainian’s come-forward pressure style might create a very entertaining affair as long as it lasts, but Derevyanchenko will have to show quite a bit of durability if he wants such an approach to pay dividends against the rugged and cagey “GGG”.
Demetrius Andrade is another interesting fight for GGG given Andrade’s height advantage and slick southpaw style. GGG hasn’t been in with a slick southpaw since he wiped out Willie Monroe, JR. in 2015, and the recent adversity he’s faced against boxer-punchers Canelo and Jacobs may suggest that Andrade can be one of the more difficult stylistic match-ups for Golovkin at 160. On that note, slick southpaw Billy Joe Saunders still stands in Golovkin’s way of becoming undisputed middleweight champion, as the Brit holds the WBO middleweight title. After his shutout victory over hard-hitting David Lemieux last December, many fans and experts were forced to re-evaluate Saunders’s chances against the best at middleweight, including “GGG”, as Saunders showcased tremendous footwork and defensive ability to completely neutralize the former champion.
The question of whether “GGG’s” best is behind him has been one that many have pondered given the Kazakh’s age and recent adversity he’s faced. Though it is hard to definitively say given “GGG’s” solid opposition over the last year and a half, the current state of the middleweight division is bound to answer that question for us given their sudden eagerness in luring Golovkin into the ring.Contact the Feature Writers