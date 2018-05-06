By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
Ryan “The Flash” Garcia is quickly making a name for himself as one of the hottest prospects in the sport. At 5’10’’, Garcia towers over the majority of the top 130 pound fighters in the world, and has used his renowned quickness to rack up an impressive 15-0 run to begin his professional career.
On Saturday, Garcia decisively beat former title challenger Jayson Velez in his biggest test to date. Velez, who nearly won a title at 126 against Evgeny Gradovich in a hard-fought 2014 draw, brought the fight to Garcia despite being stunned in the 2nd by a hard left hook-right hand combination. At 19, Garcia showed very impressive poise and patience in remaining composed when he had Velez hurt, continuing to fight at range behind the jab rather than go for broke to try and get the veteran out of there.
Despite never fighting past the 8th round as a professional, Garcia showed strong mental toughness in the late rounds by warding off the constant pressure from Velez with his boxing skills. Garcia would come away with a clear-cut unanimous decision in his toughest test to date, but certainly showed several areas where he could improve upon. For one, Garcia allowed Velez to take the fight to him repeatedly despite Garcia’s superior physicality. Garcia’s primary mode of defense is his footwork, but given Garcia’s punching power, hand-speed, and keen reflexes, Garcia may find it beneficial to utilize better ring generalship and sit down on his punches more often as he continues to step up in class.
While the victory over Velez was certainly a step up in class, Garcia certainly didn’t make a case for himself to go against the best 130-pounders quite yet. While Garcia and WBA champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis have recently exhibited an eagerness to face each other over Twitter, it is unlikely that Golden Boy will be in a hurry to put “The Flash” in against the 130-pound titleholders so quickly.
That’s not to say Garcia wouldn’t hold his own at this stage. With the exception of WBA regular-champion Alberto Machado, the 5’10’’ “Flash” towers over the rest of the elite super-featherweights and has the potential to make his stature more menacing in the ring. Garcia has already shown elite hand-speed in the ring and a very established assortment of punches, and he would likely be too much for top super-featherweights such as Miguel Roman even at this stage of his career. However, Garcia might need a little more experience to be able to make adjustments against the likes of Tank Davis, Tevin Farmer, Miguel Berchelt, and Alberto Machado, as he would likely be forced to if such fights take place in the future.
With the power vacuum Vasyl Lomachenko left at 130 by moving up in weight, we can expect a decent amount of the super-featherweight division to converge in an effort to fill the void and unify the division. When the dust settles, Ryan Garcia may be ready to make a run at the top of the division, but at age 19 and with only 15 professional fights, “The Flash” should use his time to fulfill his full potential in the ring.Contact the Feature Writers