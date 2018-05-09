By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring is making his return to the ring this Saturday, May 12th in New York on the Lomachenko/Linares card on ESPN & ESPN+. This will be a homecoming for Herring who hasn’t fought in his home State of New York since 2013 when he fought in the Barclays center to improve his record to 5-0 at the time. Jamel Herring is a native Long Islander from Coram, New York.
Standing 5’ 10” and 135 lbs. (lightweight) Jamel Herring has a natural height and reach advantage over most fighters at 135lbs or less. This Saturday Jamel William Herring, 16-2, 9 KO’s will be facing veteran Juan Pablo Sanchez, 30-15, 14 KO’s. Herring is looking to bounce back from a defeat he suffered last August to Ladarius Miller, 15-1, 5 KO’s as of today. Herring is now with Bob Arum and TopRank with trainer Brian McIntyre. His new team includes one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world former unified 140 lbs. champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. Herring has been a sparring partner for Crawford and has been training side by side with him as Crawford is training for Jeff Horn on June 9th and Herring is Scheduled to fight May 12th and June 9th.
Jamel Herring or Sargent Herring also served his country proud in the Marine Corps for 8 years hence the alias “Semper Fi”. Semper Fi is short for Semper Fidelis, a Latin phrase that means always faithful which is the Marine Corps motto. Herring became a Marine via Parris Island and served two tours in Iraq. Herring was a field electrician (1141), chemical biological incident response force (CBIRF) and also boxed on the All Marine Corps Boxing Team.
Jamel Herring started his amateur career in 2001 in New York, his first loss came to Daniel Jacobs in the New York Junior Olympics finals in 2002. While boxing in the Marine Corps he won a silver medal in the 2010 Military games. He also won gold at the 2011 and 2012 armed forces championships. Then in 2012 Jamel also went on to the U.S. Olympics team to compete in London, the first active duty U.S. Marine to do so since 1992.
Jamel Herring is very passionate about his brothers and sisters serving their country past and present, here and abroad. He carries them with him every time he enters the ring. He mentioned that in our recent Skype interview.
Bulldog Boxing Show with Jamel HerringContact the Feature Writers