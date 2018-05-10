It’s official, WBO world light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, 32-2-1, 28 KO’s, will take on undefeated light heavyweight Eleider Alvarez, 23-0, 11 KO’s. The fight will take place in August 4th, at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City, NJ. This will be a much appreciated boost for Atlantic City, as the city looks get back on track with top notch boxing action.
This will be Kovalev’s most formidable test since facing Andre Ward. Alvarez is hungry and has been looking for a big name since defeating Jean Pascal in June of 2017. He couldn’t have asked for a better for to test himself at the highest stage than Kovalev.
The newly rejuvenated Kovalev seems to be in a good place as far as his mindset and career. He’s practically won every round of his last two fights and is trending upward at 35 years of age. That said, Alvarez should give us a glimpse as to whether his current streak is more illusion than anything else.
The winner of this fight could see themselves lined up for a unification fight with one of the other big names at light heavyweight later in the year or in early 2019. More info to follow as the fight approaches.