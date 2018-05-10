The World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) just made another splash today, May 9th, by announcing that there will be a season two featuring three different weight classes. On top of that, they’ve already secured three of the top bantamweight champions in the world in WBA champion Ryan Burnett, 19-0, 9 KO’s, WBO champion Zolani Tete, 27-3, 21 KO’s, and IBF champion Manny Rodriguez, 18-0, 12 KO’s. While it’s extremely early, I favor Ryan Burnett to come out at the top of the division but anything can change with a single punch in the sport of boxing.
The WBSS has thus far been a success. The current tournament has it’s final matchups set as the cruiserweight battle between Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev, as well as the super middleweight tournament which will feature George Groves going up against Callum Smith, are lined up for later this year.
The WBS Tournament is an example when boxing gets it right. They have a format that works and the majority of the fights have delivered. With the new additions, it will be interesting to see what talent the WBSS attracts. This opportunity allows for the best of each weight class to unify the titles and reign supreme at the top of their division. May the best man sign up and win. This is why they fight the fights.
Additional information is provided below: https://worldboxingsuperseries.com/burnett-rodriguez-tete-sign-season-ii/Contact the management team