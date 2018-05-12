It’s almost that time again and the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) is upon us. It is a month away and it’s a 4 day event that takes place the second weekend in June at Canastota, New York. I had the privilege of attending this event three times already (2004, 2011 and 2017) and of course, I do plan to attend again in the near future. This year the IBHOF will be inducting three boxers in the modern category which are Erik “El Terrible” Morales, Ronald “Winky” Wright, and Vitali “Dr. Ironfist” Klitschko. Also broadcasters Jim Gray and Steve Albert will be inducted for the observer category. Overall the IBHOF is a great place to visit if you’re a boxing fan and I highly recommend going there at least once in your lifetime. However there are a few things the IBHOF can change to make it a better experience for the fans. I would like to share my thoughts on the pro and cons of the IBHOF.
The Pros:
1: Getting a chance to meet the boxers. This is a dream for every hardcore boxing fan. What better way to spend your weekend than to meet boxers of the past and present. You will feel like a kid in a candy store when attending the induction weekend. You will get a chance to get autographs and pictures from your favorite boxers. The boxers themselves have a good time and are happy to be recognized by the fans. They are the most humble people to meet.
2: Meeting Other Boxing Fans. For all the hardcore boxers out there, you’re not alone in this world. At times you might think you’re one of the few hardcore fans out there. If you attend the IBHOF, you will come across fans from around the world. Some of the fans you come across will have the same boxing knowledge as you or even more.
3: The special events at the IBHOF. The induction weekend also holds special events which every fan should take advantage of. Usually the first big event is on Friday night and they usually hold an event with a theme to it. Saturday is the big day which include events such as a golf tournament, 5k run with the boxers, autograph card show, cocktail party and the Banquet of Champions. Then of course you have Sunday which includes the parade followed by the induction ceremony.
Now onto the cons of the IBHOF. Just to set the record straight, I’m not being negative here. I’m simply stating some of the things the IBHOF can improve to make it better.
The Cons:
1: Less obligations for the media
and more time for the fans. This is a time for the fans to embrace the boxers and show them appreciation. At least the last two times I have been there (2011 and 2017), the boxers are put on a schedule by the IBHOF. A few occasions where fans are getting autographs or pictures from the boxers, you have security rushing them to hurry up and move along. This is just wrong, especially when the boxer himself wants to stay to sign autographs and meet the fans. Remember the IBHOF is also promoting this as a time for the fans to meet the boxers. Many fans come from all over the world to spend their time and money for this once a year event, so give the fans their chance.
2: Add one or two more inductees to the modern category. For me a solid four or five boxers need to be inducted in the modern category. This will give the opportunity for other boxers that have been over looked to be inducted. A few of them include Wilfredo Vazquez Sr., Miguel Lora, Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, Gilberto Roman, and Dariusz Michalczewski, just to name a few. These boxers have been on the ballots for years, but have yet to get in the hall and they should. One of the problems is when they add new eligible boxers that stand out, they will most likely get inducted right away. This will shove the boxers I mentioned to the side until next year’s ballots and the same thing will happen again.
3: The VIP “Gala” Cocktail Reception needs to be longer. Any fan that has been to the IBHOF knows the cocktail party is the place to be for pictures and autographs with the boxers. Most of them will gather there before the Banquet of Champions begins. The boxers are everywhere, and you start to think who do I go to first? The problem is the event is held at the Greystone Castle which is a nice reception hall but the venue is small for this kind of event. Everyone is cramped up in there with limited space and at the end, it becomes inconvenient. Also why is an event like this only one hour? Trust me, the hour flies by quick, especially when you are squeezing through other fans to meet the boxers. I think a bigger venue or an extra hour will help.
Once again the cons are more like improvements I would like to see at the IBHOF. The 3 pros should be enough to make your trip to the hall. As a lead up to the IBHOF, I will be doing two more articles. One will be my thoughts on who I think should be inducted in the IBHOF by now. The other one might cause some controversy, it will be my thoughts on boxers that I believe should not have been inducted. Stay tuned.