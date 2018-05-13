By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash (In Attendance)
At the highest level of the sport, two of the best fighters in the world hardly ever produce a monotonic, steady affair. It is almost always filled with role reversals, momentum swings, close competition, and of course, eye-catching technical skill. Leonard-Hearns 1 is a clear example of this, as is Robinson-LaMotta 6, Ali-Frazier (1 and 3), and Chavez-Taylor 1.
Vasiliy “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko’s title winning knockout of Jorge Linares certainly followed suit. After a very close, competitive first two rounds, Lomachenko began to impose his will on the champion, becoming the ring general and controlling the distance in the ring. Lomachenko began to use blinding angles and artistic combinations that disoriented Linares and appeared to build up an early lead in the fight. Lomachenko’s style is such that it mentally exhausts a fighter before it physically breaks him, and Linares appeared to wither under the early intensity of Lomachenko’s game.
And then all of a sudden, late in the 6th round, Lomachenko jumped into a perfect straight right hand counter which put him on the seat of his pants. The first knockdown of his acclaimed career shocked the Madison Square Garden which was filled with many waving Ukrainian flags and enthusiastic Ukrainian supporters. Lomachenko got up quickly and didn’t appear to be hurt, but the knockdown definitely took a significant toll on his previous mentality as the ring general.
In Lomachenko’s previous fights, once he gained the momentum in the ring it was all but over for his opponent. However, when Vasiliy hit the deck in the 6th, all the momentum that Lomachenko had gained throughout the first half of the fight appeared to shift to Linares’s favor. This was evident in rounds 7 and 8 as Lomachenko was much more tactical and cautious to impose his will on the champion, who appeared to be mentally rejuvenated by the knockdown. It was very interesting to see the turn the fight took, as now the affair began to resemble the close competitive nature of the first two rounds after Lomachenko appeared to pull ahead.
Lomachenko came on strongly in the 9th to regain some of the momentum he enjoyed earlier in the fight, beginning to embolden himself in the roll of the ring general. In the 10th, the challenger continued to press the advantage until he stunned Linares with a combination upstairs that Lomachenko punctuated with a brutal left hook to the liver to force the champion to one knee.
Linares was clearly hurt and barely beat the count, struggling to his feet at the count of 9. But instead of clearly demonstrating that he was ready to continue, Linares doubled over in front of the referee, essentially giving the 3rd man in the ring no choice but to stop the fight, which he did.
Lomachenko’s dramatic victory was exactly what many of his ardent supporters and most adamant detractors and future opposition wanted. His supporters were waiting to see how Lomachenko would perform under adversity, as it had been years before the Ukrainian was tested in the ring. His detractors and fellow lightweights/junior-lightweights alike were waiting for a fight that showed that Lomachenko was human, especially after “Hi-Tech” forced his last four opponents to quit after being made to look foolish.
To his fans, Lomachenko certainly didn’t disappoint. He faced severe adversity against one of the best technicians in the world, and came back to out-wit, out-will, and ultimately knock out Linares with a picturesque left hook to the liver that would make Micky Ward proud. Lomachenko also proved that his unique arsenal of hand-speed, pristine punch selection, and befuddling footwork would hold up against one of the best technical fighters in the sport as Linares is. Detractors can make an argument that Guillermo Rigondeaux was too old and/or too light to keep up with Lomachenko, or that Gary Russell, JR. was too green at the time Vasiliy handled him, or that Nicholas Walters was just not quick enough to be a factor, but no one can take away the fact that Lomachenko dethroned a truly gifted Linares who was the true lightweight champion of the world in the prime of his career.
On the flip side, the fact that Lomachenko did prove that he was human (to an extent) may resonate favorably with future opposition who may have been afraid to step in the ri with him in the past. Take Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, for example. In the midst of GGG’s 23-fight KO streak, he was one of the most avoided fighters in the world. Now that GGG has struggled in 2 of his last 3 fights, he was been called out by several top middleweights, including two which recently moved up from 154 (Charlo and Andrade).
The logical choice for Lomachenko following the victory is to unify the division with WBO champion Raymundo Beltran while Mikey Garcia unifies the IBF and WBC lightweight titles with Robert Easter. A victory for both Lomachenko and Garcia would set the stage perfectly for a mega-fight between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world.
The adversity Lomachenko faced against Linares may very well carry over to a fight against Garcia, who is a much bigger puncher than Linares. Also, Garcia is younger than Linares and also doesn't know how to lose, as he is unbeaten in 38 fights. The fact that Linares was able to floor Lomachenko with a counter punch might be exactly the assurance the Garcia camp needs to feel comfortable taking the fight, as Garcia is a vaunted counter-puncher in his own right. Vasiliy Lomachenko's performance against Linares, while highly impressive, certainly opened up the realm of possibilities going into a Mikey Garcia affair. But what makes boxing such a compelling sport is the realm of possibilities that surround an event when the best fight the best. This is just the latest example.