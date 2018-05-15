Ringside Report readers today I talk about Dean’s country music and a couple of his albums in no particular order. As you may know Dean loved country music very much. When he wanted to start doing country music everyone told him that was a bad idea, but as you know, Dean didn’t listen to them. He made a lot of country songs. In fact, Dean first showed interest in recording country music in the late 50s with the single “My Rifle My Pony and Me” from the western classic, Rio Bravo made in 1959. A years after that, he started recording his first country album Dean “Tex” Martin: Country Style which would be released in 1963 coming in at 109 on the Billboard’s top 200.
Some of my favorite songs from the album are “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” his version of this song is so heartfelt. It’s truly one of the saddest songs and the other songs are “Shutters and Boards” and “My Heart Cries For You”. You can feel the pain and heartaches as he sings. And later on that year, he released his second album Dean “Tex” Martin: Rides Again. Dean was really great at country music. He had this soulful heartfelt southern twang to his voice that was perfect. The majority of Dean’s country albums and songs were recorded and released by Reprise Records from the early 60s to the mid-70s.
One of his most popular songs was “Houston”. It was also the title song from the album ”Houston” released in 1965. It was a song about a down on his luck drifter and the lyrics tell you about some of woes like “I saw a dollar yesterday, but the wind blew it away” and that he’s going back to Houston. The song spent 9 weeks on the Billboard’s Hot 100 peaking at #21 and No#2 on Billboard’s Easy Listening chart and No#11 in Canada. The album itself peaked at No#11 on Billboard’s top 200. Dean’s country music was never played on country music stations because they didn’t believe it was “true” country music and refused to play it!
I totally disagree with that, but he continued to record country music for the rest of his music career and this album is one of my favorites “Welcome To My World” released in 1967. It did really good peaked at #20 on the Billboard’s top 200. One of the songs that was a hit from the album was “Little Old Wine Drinker Me”. It spent 6 weeks on Billboard’s Top 100 and peaked at #38 and #5 on Billboard’s Easy Listening chart and #4 in Australia. The album “Gentle On My Mind” was also a success and reached #14 in the U.S and #9 in the U.K. The title song itself became a major pop hit reaching #2 on the charts. These are some of Dean’s country songs that weren’t so popular “Old Yellow Line”, “Hammer and Nails”, “Blue Blue Day”, “Bouquet of Roses” and “Pride” And “Release Me” can be considered a country song because it’s quite sad and tragic.
The album “Somewhere There’s A Someone” did great despite it having a couple of repeated songs on it and became his eighth Gold Album. Jimmy Bowen was Dean’s producer for more than 30 years and produced the majority of his country albums, Bowen was the person that persuaded Dean to make his last studio album which in fact, was another country album called “The Nashville Sessions” released in 1983. It did OK, but not great. In spite of that, I really love this album. It has some great songs on it like “Old Bones”, “Everybody Has the Blues” and so many others. His other country albums are fantastic like “For The Good Times” released in 1971 “Happiness Is Dean Martin” released in 1967 and many others. Dean was a great country singer, but his songs never got the recognition and respect they deserve.