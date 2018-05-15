By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After a dominant display against David Haye and after putting in one of his career best performances, Tony Bellew, did not waste any time in calling out the former Pound-for-Pound Kingpin – Andre Ward.
In the immediate post fight press conference, Bellew and the Matchroom Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn, said that Ward was interested in the fight and that this would be a fight that they would be looking to make sooner rather than later.
However, with Andre Ward having retired not so long ago due to the fact that his body couldn’t handle the rigors of training, is it likely that he would take such a risk against a naturally bigger man?
Not only is Bellew the naturally bigger man and a bigger puncher, but he has already shown what he is capable of doing to fighters who’s bodies cannot handle the training and the demands of fighting at World level…
Is that a risk worth taking for a man who’s legacy is already etched into the pages of boxing history?
As time goes on, the odds fall ever more increasingly in favor of the “Fat Scouser”, who to me seems to be a bit like a fine wine, in the sense that he will only get better with age!
Bellew, who at 35 years old is no spring chicken, looks like he’s improving every time he gets in the ring – we’ve always known that he’s got heart, guts and a solid boxing ability, but as he ages his boxing brain grows more and more adept and he probably see’s and understands a lot more than when he was a younger and wilder fighter.
In contrast, Ward has always fought the wise fight and has boxed smart his whole professional career, knowing when and where to turn up the pace and make things a bit more rough and ragged. The problem though, lies in his body and whether or not he can get in the ring in the best shape possible; without any injuries and can he cope with the size advantage of the “Bomber”?
Whether or not this fight ever happens, it’s interesting as a boxing fan, to try and figure out who would win and how the contest would go!
With all things weighed up, I think it could actually turn out to be a real 50/50 fight…
A lot of people would probably disagree, but when we take into account the size difference, the increased composure in Tony Bellew’s style and all of the injuries/wear and tear throughout Ward’s body, I believe it makes this potential fight a lot closer to call.
After Bellew’s last few fights, I wouldn’t put it past him to cause an upset. However, I also believe that Ward is one of the greatest fighters of his era and so I can equally see him being able to work out and carry out a game-plan which would see him return from retirement with another victory.
Whatever the outcome, I'd pay to see this fight and think it could be really entertaining!