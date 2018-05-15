In 2004, veteran boxing interviewer and writer “Bad” Brad Berkwitt brought his baby Ringside Report to the boxing online world of websites. In just a short time, the site became an internet sensation known around the world as “The Heart of Boxing”. Over the years, boxing’s popularity has went up and down, but Berkwitt and his team stayed the course. In those years, Berkwitt with his webmaster and Graphics Guru, Mel Walker by his side, have reinvented the site numerous times. With that said, it was no surprise that once again, Berkwitt and Walker put their brains together to think out the box and are once again, taking Ringside Report in a new direction. Starting today, Ringside Report will have boxing first and foremost, but in addition it will have MMA, Entertainment, Politics, and much more to include, being the home of The Brad Berkwitt Show and the RSR Video Email Bag Show.
“When you visit Ringside Report, we want you to have the feel of an online magazine that offers you a little bit of everything. With the lady of my life Debbie by my side, supporting all of my business endeavors, makes this all that more exciting for me to to venture into”, said Berkwitt. On behalf of Berkwitt and his team, we thank all of the RSR readers for your constant support over the years.
Starting today, Ringside Report will be known as “The Heart Of Boxing & Entertainment”.