Investigation Discovery (ID), America’s leading destination for true-crime programming and PEOPLE, America’s leading multimedia brand mixing entertainment news, lifestyle coverage and human-interest reporting, announce today the expansion of their partnership with two new series scheduled to air in 2018. PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: CULTS will premiere on Investigation Discovery on Monday, June 4 at 9PM ET. PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: CRIMES OF FASHION will premiere later in the third quarter of 2018.
“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our wildly successful partnership with the ever-popular PEOPLE brand, with two new series to air, exclusively, on Investigation Discovery,” says Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel and American Heroes Channel. “Their fearless journalism and tenacious reporting style combine with these hot-button topics to provide ID superfans a fresh – indeed, unique – perspective to these infamous cases.”
“PEOPLE continues to expand the brand into television. Our success is based on knowing our audience and super-serving them with compelling content,” said Bruce Gersh, President of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, and head of Meredith’s in-house television production group. “The PEOPLE editorial team and our in-house development group worked closely with Investigation Discovery to develop two captivating series by leveraging existing IP.”
“The launch of these two new series – one on cults, the other on fashion – illustrates the diversity of topics that PEOPLE covers with equal skill and expertise,” says Jess Cagle, editor in chief, PEOPLE. “PEOPLE’s investigative reporting always resonates with our audiences and extending this content onto television offers them another way to experience it. We have had a great partnership with Investigation Discovery and the PEOPLE Magazine Investigates franchise and are thrilled to be able to build upon that success.”
PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: CULTS explores how destructive and terrifying cults can be to cult members and their families. Each of the 6 one-hour episodes dives deep inside a twisted American cult, building to that pivotal moment when blind worship turns violent and even deadly. From Jonestown to the Army of God, PEOPLE reporters are on the front lines, revealing the untold stories of power-crazed cult leaders using mind control, sex, and violence to manipulate and dominate followers. Each episode follows PEOPLE’s trusted journalists as they doggedly investigate the evolution of these cults, expose their bizarre and brutal day-to-day rituals, and speak first-hand to survivors who narrowly escaped lives of misery to put their cult nightmares finally behind them.
The adage “if looks could kill” takes on entirely unique meaning in the new series PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: CRIMES OF FASHION, which hits the runways third quarter of 2018. Each episode explores high-end fashion icons and their couture crimes that captured headlines. In 3 one-hour episodes, tales of depravity, obsession, and family betrayal in the fashion world all have a common thread — cold-blooded murder. PEOPLE journalists have exclusive access behind the “labels” you know, going beyond the catwalk to reveal that fashion can sometimes prove fatal.
PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: CULTS is produced for Investigation Discovery by:
Lucky 8: Greg Henry, Kim Woodard and Isaac Holub Executive Producers; Executive Producer Michael Sheridan and Supervising Producer Dahlia Damaghi.
For PEOPLE: Executive Producers Jess Cagle and Dan Wakeford.
PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: CRIMES OF FASHION is produced for Investigation Discovery by:
Meredith’s in-house production company: Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Robert Baltazar, Jess Cagle, Dan Wakeford and Po Kutchins serve as executive producers from Meredith.
For Investigation Discovery on both projects, Liz Massie is senior executive producer and Jessica Horowitz as associate producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President.
PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: CULTS SHOW ORDER:
Monday, June 4, 2018 at 9PM ET
Tony Alamo
Initially, the Alamo Christian Foundation once held hope for a better society for young people seeking purpose. But when Susan Alamo dies of cancer, Tony reveals his dark side and turns his anger on his followers, including taking multiple child brides.
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 9PM ET
Jonestown
In the late 50’s Jim Jones founded the People’s Temple, which focused on helping those in need. By 1975 he was setting up what was supposed to be a utopia known as Jonestown. But utopia quickly turned into a hell as Jones spiraled deeper into his own paranoia.
Monday, June 18 at 9PM ET
Word of Life Church
The Word of Life Church starts as a small bible study group led by Pastor Jerry Irwin. After his death, his daughter Tiffanie gains control, making life hell for church followers, and leads to the brutal death of a teenaged boy.
Monday, June 25, 2018 at 9PM ET
Nation of Yahweh
Yahweh Ben Yahweh is a respected religious leader in the 1980s, but behind the facade, he rules his followers with terror and violence. One survivor shares the story of this cult leader, whose ruthless tactics ruined hundreds of lives and left 14 dead.
Monday, July 2, 2018 at 9PM ET
Army of God
Deborah and Jim Green believe they’re Generals in a holy army for God. For more than 30 years their harsh rule has destroyed families and ruined lives. Cult survivors reveal how the Greens transformed from charismatic hippies into militant cult leaders.
Monday, July 9, 2018 at 9PM ET
The Nuwaubian Nation of Moors
The followers of cult leader Dwight York come from all walks of life. Ruby joins the Nuwaubian Nation when looking for answers to life’s big questions while Niki is brought in as a child. Both become disillusioned as they learn the truth about York.