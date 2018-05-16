El Matador Management, Inc. has announced the signing of hard hitting super bantamweight contender, Jonathan “Salomon King” Guzman (23-1, 22 KO’s). Felipe Gomez will now be managing the career of hard hitting and former IBF World Super Bantamweight Champion Guzman, who hails from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Gomez will be working closely with Sampson Lewkowicz (Guzman’ Promoter) as they jointly look to keep Guzman busy, while guiding him back toward a world title.
Guzman won the IBF World Super Bantamweight Title with an 11-round stoppage over Shingo Wake (20-4-2, 12 KO’s) in Japan. Guzman then defended his title against Yukinori Oguni (18-1-1, 8 KO’s) in Kyoto, Japan losing a 12-round unanimous decision.
“I been out of the ring for over a year now and I know Felipe Gomez can help jump-start my career again.” said Guzman. “I see the job he is doing with all his fighters and how he has been keeping them busy. That is exactly what I need, someone that can help keep me busy fighting and that also believes in me becoming a World Champion again.”
“I am extremely happy to be part of Jonathan Guzman’s team” said Felipe Gomez. “He is an exciting fighter to watch, he reminds me of a mini Mike Tyson. I have big plans for him and I will work relentlessly with Sampson Lewkowicz to help Guzman get back on track. Guzman is a skillful fighter that has tremendous punching power in both hands and I am excited to have him be part of my team!”