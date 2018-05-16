Tom Wolfe, a brilliant journalist and author who wrote the best-selling masterpieces “The Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff” has passed away at the age of 88. Wolfe, had been hospitalized with an infection and died Monday, according to his agent Lynn Nesbit.
Both his most famous masterpieces “The Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff” were given the Hollywood treatment and turned into films. “The Right Stuff” was a big hit and went on to became a fan favorite to this day.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Wolfe Family in their time of grief.