Premier Boxing Champions is back in action his weekend, live via telecast on Showtime. It’s going down at the harbor on the night of May 19, 2018. The MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, will play host to a boxing bloodline as the featured bout will be the WBC world title clash featuring hometown champion “Mr” Gary Russell, JR., 28-1, 17 KO’s, taking on Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, JR., 26-0, 14 KO’s, in a much anticipated technical showdown. Diaz, JR., has been asking for the fight for several months now and will finally get the opportunity to put his skills to the test against boxing’s 2011 prospect of the year and a guy regarded as having the fastest hands in boxing in Russell, JR.
Russell, JR., has made no bones about the fact that he feels Diaz, JR., is essentially in over his head. Russell, JR., hasn’t fought since what will be exactly a year ago this Saturday, in a seventh round stoppage of Oscar Escandon in the same venue. As far as the inactivity, Russell, JR., chalks it up to “business.” Diaz was victorious in his last outing as he blasted through Victor Terrazas in February and is on an all time high.
We will find out a lot about the winner of this fight. For Russell, JR., he indicated during the first presser for the match that he has about six fights left in him. From all indications while Russell, JR., is fundamentally a student the game, he’s no fan of boxing. He may show up to an occasional event, but it’s strictly business as is his preparation. He’s been able to compete and succeed at the highest levels due to such an acumen for achieving greatness outside of the ring. He has actually embraced, and feeds off of the hometown vibes, and will be eager to once again show his prowess in front of his family and friends.
Diaz, JR., is on a quest for greatness of his own and has embraced the opportunity to become world champion. The fact that he’s here now was essentially conceived early on as he’s been one of boxing top prospects and fighters of the future early on in his career. It all is seemingly lining up perfectly, and if he’s to lift the championship from Russell, JR., he’s certainly going to be considered the top guy at featherweight and will open even more eyes in and around he weight class. He’s not void of confidence and has been seeking this fight for one reason, he dares to be great. And to that, may the best man win.
The fight card will also feature a couple of the other brothers from the ‘Russell’ bloodline as Gary “Another” Antonio Russell, 10-0, 8 KO’s, and Gary “The Last” Antuanne Russell, 5-0, 5 KO’s, will look to continue their winning streaks. The MGM National Harbor is slowly and assuredly becoming one of he top venues in the sport of boxing. From a viewing perspective it’s one of the best as far as all around environment. With a crop of talent around the Washington, D.C., area, the future seems to be now.
Upon conclusion of the featured bout, Showtime will be broadcasting the WBC world light heavyweight champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson, 29-1, 24 KO’s, defending title against Badou Jack, 22-1-2, 13 KO’s, live from Toronto, Canada. Potential opponents for the winner is limitless as light heavyweight is arguable the hottest division in boxing.
Be easy fight fans.