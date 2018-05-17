The Petulant Child – In – Chief also known as Donald Trump has supporters that for a lack of better word, are fanatics! They follow a racist, woefully inept and bully who cares about the Trumpets like he does his family. Never has, never will.
Yesterday, Brad Berkwitt the host of the popular The Brad Berkwitt Show received the following email in his show email box:
“You are a loser liberal who is just mad Killary didn’t win and our greatest President wouldn’t even want to grab her by the pussy. Keep fighting for blacks and gay people that we White America don’t care about.” Signed Long Live My President Donald Trump
Berkwitt’s response was short and to the point when he said, “If I wanted your thoughts, I would give them to you.”
