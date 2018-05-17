In a justice system that’s not always so just, families can be tormented by the question of guilt or innocence of their convicted loved ones. REASONABLE DOUBT returns with all-new episodes profiling the gut-wrenching process of re-exploring murder cases where the perpetrators convicted of the crime maintain their innocence. In the second season, retired homicide detective Chris Anderson teams with his new partner, criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva, to pore through evidence, interview witnesses and consult experts previously overlooked by police or barred by the court. At the end of each episode, the determined investigators evaluate their findings and either offer the convicted’s family hope for an appeal, or clarity to accept the guilty verdict. With 10 powerful episodes examining whether justice was served, season two of REASONABLE DOUBT returns to Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, June 13 at 10/9c.
“In our judicial system, ‘justice denied for one is truly justice denied for all’,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “REASONABLE DOUBT is a series that will, hopefully, provide peace and closure to some families, or hope and resources for others.”
2011 was the year 19-year old KC Grondin got his first girlfriend. It’s also the year he was charged with her murder. In the premiere episode airing on Wednesday, June 13 at 10/9c, Chris and Fatima reopen the case to see if KC’s family is right to believe that his conviction was a grave injustice, or if the prosecution got it right and KC was an angry teenager driven to kill for lust and money. Other cases profiled this season include: a down and out twenty-something accused of murdering her parents for money; a newlywed found guilty of drowning his wife in their bathtub; a rapper who was convicted of killing a fan in a crowded nightclub; a pest control worker who was convicted of brutally murdering a 71-year-old socialite; a serial cheater who was found guilty of killing his wife in a seedy motel room; and more.