The newest addition to the already stacked Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Stable is none other than the WBA-NABA USA Super Welterweight Champion and born and raised in Bronx, NY, Skender Halili (16-2). Halili is fresh off a dominating 10 round drubbing of the formerly undefeated Jamie Walker, the win secured the first of many belts in what is sure to be a storied career for Skender. “I’m very proud to be the first Albanian to hold the WBA-NABA US Title” says Halili of his milestone marking accomplishment.
Halili also holds the title of Ring Magazine’s 2016 Round of the Year, an incredible knockout comeback win televised on CBS Sports. Skender was knocked down twice in the second round only to come off of the canvas to vanquish his opponent before the round ended.
“Adding a fighter like Skender Halili to the RJJ Stables delivers an exciting element of knockouts to our already exciting fights on http://@beinsportsUSA.,” stated Keith Veltre CEO of Roy Jones Jr. Promotions. “My team is really looking forward to building up a prospect such as Skender Halili and working with top notch promoters such as Dave Schuster and Cliff Mass.”
Halili grew up in a close-knit Albanian family in the Bronx, NY and has a brother Enver Halili (10-1) also a professional boxer in the welterweight division, who had previously won the amateur Kosovo championship.
With a record comprised of 80% knockouts, Skender has stood fans of the North East American region on their feet in major cities like Newark, Niagara Falls, Atlantic City, New York and Philadelphia. However it took a village behind the scenes to have Halili join the RJJ stable.
“I was a little hesitant in signing Skender with a promoter over the last few years based on the nature of the boxing business,” stated Dave Schuster, CEO of Winner Take All Productions. “On my own, I’ve done everything in my power to make sure that Skender could move forward and be recognized as a top prospect in the super welterweight division. When Keith Veltre said to me, “Roy Jones Jr. and I just want to see Skender get a fair shake” I knew RJJ was the right place for Skender to call home. Skender is a respectful, humble and very tough kid from Bronx, New York. Calling the Bronx home myself, it motivated me even more to see a local kid make good. After closely discussing this decision with my associate Clifford Mass of Mass Entertainment, we were convinced RJJ Boxing Promotions is the promotional group that can take Skender to the next level, and help him accomplish his dream of being the world’s first Albanian super welterweight world champion.” says David Schuster recapping the journey to having RJJ Boxing sign Skender.
Clifford Mass (CEO of Mass Entertainment), David Schuster (CEO of Winner Take All Productions) and none other than Keith Veltre (CEO of Roy Jones Jr. Boxing) all took integral roles in bringing Skender to the Roy Jones Jr. Boxing family.
“Skender Halili is an all-action fighter, and I’m excited to be working with him, his advisor David Schuster, Keith Veltre and the entire RJJ Boxing Promotions team. David has put his heart and soul into advancing Skender’s professional boxing career, and signing him to an honest, capable and respected promoter was our top priority.” says Clifford Mass.
Finally Skender put the road to RJJ and the gratitude in making it to his next level of boxing in his own words:
“I am so excited to now be promoted by Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions. They are one of the premier promotional companies in pro boxing, and I look forward to making them proud. I want to thank the CEO Keith Veltre, Roy Jones Jr., and the rest of this great organization for giving me this amazing opportunity. It’s been a long journey for me, the last number of years has been a real roller-coaster ride in the world of boxing. My adviser David Schuster of Winner Take All Productions has never given up on me trying to become the first Albanian world champion in boxing. I’ve been fighting for Dave for close to seven years, and he has always been there for me. I couldn’t be happier that our team will now be part of RJJ boxing. I believe this combination will not only help me achieve a world title, but help my family, especially my mother, who have always believed in me.”
Skender is trained by Jason Strout of Church Street Gym in New York City. Strout has stayed with Skender since early in his professional career. “I’m very excited for the signing of Skender Halili to the Roy Jones family. I can’t wait for the world to see this kid in action.” says Jason.