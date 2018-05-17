By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… There was an old standard my buddy George Burns performed during his concerts called “Old Bones”. Well, Packy’s old bones, are just that, old… I am still walking this earth, but at a very slow pace these days. However, I receive all your emails and I always respond. Thanks for checking in on me and now let’s get to some boxing.
Eddie Hearn… Stop being a putz and make the biggest fight in boxing between your cash cow Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Boxing demands it, fans demand it and I sure as hell demand it! When it happens, I am going with wild as can be Wilder by brutal KO in 9 rounds!
Gennady “GGG” Golovkin… Stop the madness. If Canelo Alvarez didn’t cheat, “GGG” would have won again by decision (robbed the first time with a BS DRAW). The fight needs to happen still, but if Alvarez cheats one more time, he needs to be banned from boxing for life!
Sugar Ray Robinson… Poetry in motion. I adored this man. In 53, Al introduced me to Ray and the three of us sat at the Fountianbleu Hotel on Miami Beach one night having dinner and drinks while many came up to Ray. He didn’t turn down an autograph or picture request from anyone. Class personified! RIP Ray.
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… Sadly, on May 14th, Al’s favorite singer and pal Frank Sinatra, had left us to Heaven 20 years ago. Seven weeks to the day, I lost my closet and dearest friend, Al Berkwitt on July 2nd. I can tell you, even now, it still hurts deeply and I know it will soon be 20 years Al left to Heaven. It will be a rough day for both Bradley and I. Al, you would be proud of the kid, and what he has done in the boxing world, the Navy and now, fighting like you did, against human and social injustices. I am so proud of the kid!Contact the Feature Writers