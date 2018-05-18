By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After George Groves outclassed and outboxed Chris Eubank, JR. earlier this year and Callum Smith beat a late replacement in his semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series, everyone expected to see Groves versus Smith in the final of the Super-Middleweight tournament.
However, there has been many rumors and speculation within the boxing community, as to whether or not we will actually see Groves Vs Smith in the final at all…
In the final round of his contest against Eubank, JR., “Saint” George Groves dislocated his shoulder but managed to make it through the final 3 minutes and come away with a unanimous points victory.
With this in mind, it was generally assumed that the competition would go on for a little longer than planned, allowing Groves to fully recover from the injury. Although, the rumours flying around are that Groves may very well be replaced by the man he defeated so easily in the semi-final!
The promoter of Groves and the World Boxing Super Series, Kalle Sauerland, has been reported to have said that “the tournament is bigger than any fighter”.
Although this may very well be the case, it would be incredibly disappointing to not have the final that was meant to be, as it kind of goes against the whole idea and purpose of the tournament.
As I have mentioned on previous articles, it’s easy for me to say as I am not the one paying for or promoting this event, but I do think that it is only fair that Groves is given as much time as necessary to fully recover from his injury.
I say this not only because he has put in some terrific performances within the tournament already, but because he is the World Champion and therefore, in my opinion, deserves to be given a chance to recover.
However, this is boxing. Injuries happen and promoters want to make their money; so we may just have to accept that we might not see George Groves Vs Callum Smith. Not yet anyway!
Regardless of what we’ve heard and what Sauerland has said in response to the rumours, Groves himself has released footage of himself back on the pads with coach, Shane McGuigan.
The footage shows Groves hitting the pads without any visible issues; so let’s hope that he remains injury free in the build up and that all of us boxing fans can get the fight that we really want to see.
On the 10th May in an article by the Independent, it was said that a decision on who would be in the final would be made within 10 days; so you can expect to hear some news on the WBSS super middleweight final very soon!