Russian heavyweight “Cherepovets Giant” Anton Vyazigin (9-2-1, M-1: 4-1-0) challenges MMA living legend Sergey Kharitonov (27-6-0, M-1: 5-0-0) nextThursday (May 24), headlining M-1 Challenge 92 in a heavyweight SuperFight, at M-1 Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
M-1 Challenge 92 will be live-streamed from Russia in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. M-1 Challenge 92 will also be available onwww.FITE.TV(preliminary card is free, $7.99 for the main card)
The 37-year-old Kharitonov, undefeated in five M-1 Challenge events, has defeated some of the greatest heavyweight MMA fighters of all-time, including Alister Overeem, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum and Pedro Rizzo.
The 6′ 6″, 265-pound Vyazigin, who is coming off a sensational 16-seconds knockout of Zaur Gadzhibabayev this past March at M-1 Challenge 89, sat in the “hot seat” leading up to Thursday’s showdown to answer some questions:
Tell us about your training camp. Did you change a lot of your regular training methods for a fight against Kharitonov?
AV: “My training camp was no different from any other camp. As always, I had many sparring sessions, wrestled a lot, and was focused on functional training. In general, it was just another camp. I trained at home in Cherepovets, because this is where I belong. I have good relations with fighters from many gyms, but I have never gone anywhere to a training camp. I don’t have enough money to go abroad for a camp, I work for myself.
I feel comfortable training in my gym. I have a great team, including some heavyweights, and we always help each other. If I have a fight scheduled, guys help me; if some other guys have fights, we all help them.”
How much will you weigh for the fight?
AV: “I think this time I will be at least 265 pounds before the fight, maybe even a bit heavier. I would not say I am that huge, there are many guys bigger than me. When I was a child, I used to be skinny and tall and only when I was n the Army did I start to gain weight. Now, when I am 265 pounds. I breath good, and I think this weight is perfect for me.
What are your predictions for the upcoming fight? Are you going to fight Kharitonov standing or would like to take him down?
AV: In our weight class, one missed punch can end the fight, so I think we have equal chances to win this fight. During camp, we train for everything, so I will be ready to fight him standing but, if needed, I will take him down, because it is very important in MMA to be able to change the game plan during the fight.”
Give us your thoughts on the vacant M-1 Challenge heavyweight title. Do you see yourself as champion in a couple more fights?
AV: “Now, I am concentrated on the upcoming fight but, yes, definitely if I win this fight I will be the No. 1 heavyweight contender. However, I do not think about it right now. My goal is to fight the strongest and most experienced opponents, who are rated higher than me.
“I am not fighting in Saint-Petersburg for the first time and I really enjoy competing in this city. I think some fans will root for Sergey, but there will also be a lot of fans supporting me in the M-1 Arena on May 24th!”