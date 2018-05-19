Main Event – Vacant IBA Flyweight World Championship (12 rounds) – PPV
Nico Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs), Wichita, KS 112 lbs.
Szilveszter Kanalas (14-7, 9 KOs), Pecs, Hungary 110.8 lbs.
Co-Feature – Heavyweight (8 rounds) – PPV
Andrey Afonin (5-0, 2 KOs), Kursky, Russia 225.4 lbs.
Pedro Rodriguez (23-4, 19 KOs), Miami, FL by way of Cuba 245.8 lbs.
Heavyweights (8 rounds) – PPV
Oleksandr Teslenko (12-0, 10 KOs), Toronto, Canada by way of Ukraine 216.8 lbs.
Terrance Marba (9-5, 7 KOs), Saint Petersburg, FL 214.4 lbs.
Featherweights (8 rounds) — PPV
Victor Morales, Jr. (8-0, 4 KOs), Vancouver, WA 125.8 lbs.
David Berna (15-3, 14 KOs), Budapest, Hungary 127 lbs.
Junior Welterweights (4 rounds)
Jeff Sturm (2-0, 1 KO), Wichita, KS 139.8 lbs.
Archie Weah (2-10), Norcross, GA by way of Liberia 142 lbs.
Cruiserweights (4 rounds)
Chris Harris (2-2-2, 2 KOs), Kansas City, KS 184.6 lbs.
Leroy Jones (2-3, 2 KOs), Saint Louis, MO 183.6 lbs.
(All fights & fighters are subject to change)