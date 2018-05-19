Featherweight world champion Lee Selby and undefeated contender Josh Warrington made weight ahead of their clash for the IBF Featherweight World Title this Saturday, May 19. The main event bout from Elland Road Football Ground in Leeds, England will stream live to U.S. audiences via SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page.
IBF FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE
Lee Selby – 125 ¾
Josh Warrington – 125
The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL® livestream will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT with coverage provided by BT Sport and BoxNation and featuring commentary by U.K. sportscasters John Rawling (blow-by-blow) and former featherweight world champion Barry Jones (analysis).