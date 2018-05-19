By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
It’s been a little over a month now that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez went from boxing’s biggest attraction to one of boxing’s most questionable figures. While in preparation for his hotly anticipated rematch with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, Canelo twice tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, events which led to Alvarez’s 6-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and his withdrawal from the fight.
In response to the positive tests and the boxing world’s uproar over these events, Canelo’s path to prove his innocence has been a rocky one, at best. His initial reaction was to blame the positive test results on meat contamination in Mexico, a claim several fighters including Francisco Vargas and Erik Morales have made in the past. However, the NSAC, unlike the New York State and California State Athletic Commissions which permitted Morales and Vargas to fight after both were shown to test positive for clenbuterol, took proper action to put the brakes on the event until a proper investigation could be conducted.
Since Canelo’s controversially mild 6-month slap on the wrist suspension, Golden Boy Promotions used the negative results of the NSAC’s required hair follicle drug test as a means to prove their cash cow’s innocence. While it certainly made for good press, studies have shown that using hair follicle tests to detect clenbuterol can be highly unreliable, as they can be impacted by several confounding variables which may include hair color.
What raised the second red flag on Canelo’s already tainted reputation was the fact that Alvarez initially refused to re-enroll in the year-round VADA Clean Boxing Program pending a signed contract to a GGG rematch. This move stunned the boxing world and reinforced the views held by boxing fans, Abel Sanchez, and the rest of the Golovkin camp that Canelo was indeed a “dirty fighter”.
“You’d think he’d want to clear his name” said GGG’s trainer Abel Sanchez, who together with GGG are amongst Canelo’s most hardened critics (and for good reason). It did not appear as if Canelo and Golden Boy were in any position to try to leverage themselves into a deal regarding drug testing, especially when their failed drug tests were the cause of the sport’s biggest disappointment of 2018. Eventually, Canelo and his camp came to the realization that re-enrolling in VADA’s year-round test program was in their best interest, as Canelo announced on Twitter earlier this week that he would begin the program.
The question remains as to whether Canelo and Golden Boy’s decision to re-enroll in the VADA Clean Boxing Program was due to a sincere effort to clear Alvarez’s name, or a last-ditch effort to salvage negotiations for what would still be a very lucrative rematch with middleweight champion GGG. However, it is unlikely given the way Canelo has proceeded since testing positive for clenbuterol earlier this year that his name will ever be fully vindicated from the latest in a series of infamous boxing doping scandals.
The boxing world is commendable for the stance it has taken in combating the issue of performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), though their efforts are certainly a work in progress and are not unilateral across the board given boxing’s lack of national oversight. Certain commissions and sanctioning bodies have made more drastic moves than others, most notably with the NSAC’s stance to derail the highly lucrative GGG-Canelo rematch and the WBC’s efforts to cancel several high-level fights due to failed VADA tests. The issue is that VADA is a third-party agency which boxing commissions can choose to ignore, and while some entities such as the NSAC and WBC have chosen the high road in responding to certain positive drug tests, not all commissions may follow suit. For example, the New York State Athletic Commission permitted Erik Morales to square off in a rematch against Danny Garcia in 2012 following what turned out to be four failed USADA drug tests (for clenbuterol).
Boxing fans have by and large formed very strong opinions about fighters who use PEDs to gain a competitive advantage in what’s already known as one of the most dangerous sports in the world. If Canelo hopes to someday be vindicated of all the controversy the failed drug tests have brought upon himself, time is his only friend. But if Alvarez does not consistently make efforts to prove his innocence by continuously enrolling in the VADA Clean Boxing Program that GGG and several other top fighters are a part of, his fan base will continue to diminish.
"Canelo is doing this because he is listening to his fans" said Oscar De La Hoya in response to his fighter's re-enrollment. Let's just hope Oscar is correct, and not just trying to renegotiate their way back into a Golovkin rematch. Either way, the microscope that Canelo will be under for the foreseeable future will hopefully be enough to keep Alvarez honest.