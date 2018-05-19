Joseph Campanella, whose long TV and film career included stints on Mannix and One Day at a Time, died Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, California at the age of 93.
Campanella played Lew Wickersham on the hit private eye series show Mannix starring Mike Connors which also saw him being nominated for a supporting actor Emmy in 1968 for the role. He also played Ed Cooper, ex-husband to Bonnie Franklin’s Ann, for six seasons of the original One Day at a Time.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Campanella Family in their time of grief.