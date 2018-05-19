Today’s story is about the 4 Matt Helm movies that Dean Martin made which are my very favorites of his movies because of all the gorgeous girl’s and fabulous songs which had Martin being so ultra cool as secret agent. Film producer Irving Allen, wanted to make his own spy series like James Bond. He got the film rights to the Matt Helm book series by Donald Hamilton in 1964, but what’s interesting is the books are actually quite serious, The Director Phil Karlson, had the idea to make the movie in a tongue-in-cheek style and comedy writer Herbert Baker, revised the original screenplay by Oscar Saul. Martin was also a co-producer of the Matt Helm series.
The first movie was The Silencers released in 1966 by Columbia. It was a tremendous success at the box office and it starred a lot of gorgeous women like Cyd Charisse as “Sarita”, Stella Stevens as “Gail Hendricks,” Dahiah Levi as “Tina”, Beverly Adams as Matt Helm’s assistant “Lovey Kravezit”, and Nancy Novak as “Barbara”. I just love the opening scene of the movie it’s a strip tease by a couple of the girls and Cyd Charisse as she lipped synched the title song actually sung by Vikki Carr. Dean plays a photographer that’s a semi-retired secret agent for I.C.E (Intelligence Counter-Espionage) but his boss played by James Gregory gets him out of retirement to defeat the evil corporation Big O (Bureau of International Government of Order) from destroying the world.
The second movie is Murderers Row released the same year (1966). This one is just fabulous because it stars Ann-Margret and Dean Paul Martin and his band Dino, Desi and Billy have a cameo appearance in the movie and Beverly Adams. This time the plot has Matt Helm stopping an evil International corporation from world domination that kidnapped Dr. Solaris that invented a weapon of mass destruction and it’s up to Matt Helm to save the world from them and rescue Dr. Solaris.
The third movie is The Ambushers released in 1967. It starred more beautiful girls like Beverly Adams as “Lovey Kravezit”, Senta Berger and Janice Rule. When an experimental U.S spacecraft is hijacked it’s up to Matt Helm to go investigate. I also love the part of the movie where Matt Helm is at the recruiting camp for I.C.E and it’s full of nothing, but gorgeous women agents .
The fourth movie The Wrecking Crew was released in 1968. It is so awesome. I love the beginning scene of the movie where Matt Helm is surrounded by multitude of gorgeous women in very interesting costumes. The movie starred Sharon Tate, Elke Sommers and Nancy Kwan. Matt Helm is called upon to recover one billion dollars in stolen gold. This is the final Matt Helm movie and the final movie of Sharon Tate. Also, this is only movie that didn’t have Beverly Adams as “Lovey Kravezit” as Matt Helm’s assistant and didn’t have James Gregory as the boss of I.C.E, but it’s the film debut for Chuck Norris. He was one of the guys in the club House of 7 Joy’s. This movie was filled with legendary karate and martial arts experts even though Bruce Lee was not in the movie, he was mentioned and credited in the movie as the martial arts choreographer.
There was a Fifth Matt Helm movie that was supposed to be made because it was advertised at the end of The Wrecking Crew.
This is just a speculation because no one never really said why the movie never got made other than Dean just didn’t want to do it is my speculation because Dean’s friend Sharon Tate would have been in the movie, but she was murdered. The movie was to be called The Revengers.
Dean recorded a couple movie soundtracks for the Matt Helm movies including The Silencers and Murderers Row.
If you love to watch Dean Martin Movies you should totally check these spy spoofs out if you never watched them.