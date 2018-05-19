Super Middleweight prospect Marquis Moore remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Troy Artis at The Amazura Concert Hall in the Jamaica section of Queens, New York.
Moore used quick combinations and focused on the body to control the action to cruise home with the victory, and he remained perfect at 7-0.
Moore is managed by Split-T Management.
“I got some good work in and I take my hat off to Troy Artis because he came to fight. I’m already looking forward to get back in the gym and get ready for my next fight,” said Moore.
Said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater, “When I first saw Marquis win the National Golden Gloves, I felt he would be a star in the pros because he has the style and power to become an attraction. He punches real hard , has a great work ethic, and he has a lot of natural ability you just can’t teach. With the help of his trainers Davarryl Williamson and Terry Buterbaugh, I know he will become a World Champion!”