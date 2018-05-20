“I hurt my right hand in the second or third round, so we had to make the adjustments. He couldn’t get past my jab. When he got close, we made sure to smother him. Then we reset and got back on the stick.
“We train to survive those body shots. We put the work in every day in the ring. We consistently grind and push ourselves to be great. We push ourselves to the limit.
“I was disappointed in my performance, because I wasn’t planning on going the distance. I hurt the right hand, but I still had to use it, because he could not get past my jab.
“The jab definitely dictated everything I did. My speed offset everything he tried to do coming forward.
“We want a unification. We want to unify this division, or we’re moving up in weight for another title. I want another belt.”