Gary Antonio Russell’s Comments After Win Over Jonathan Lecona Ramos
May 20th, 2018 Bad Brad
GARY ANTONIO RUSSELL
“I felt as though I showed some versatility, but I could have made it an even easier fight from the inside and the outside. He didn’t have the skill that I have.
“I thought the jab and body shots were effective. He was a crafty fighter who tried to do little things such as turn his back and turn his head to try to get me to hit him in an illegal spot. I was astute enough to not throw at those times.
“Game plan is always to touch him at any opening. Body or whatever is available. He wanted to stay on the ropes and I was happy with that. It made him an easier target.
“I’m ready to get back in the ring as soon as possible. We’re in the gym 24/7 and staying as active as possible.”
