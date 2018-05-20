Exclusive Interview by Brad Berkwitt
Photo Courtesy of Gregory Abbott’s Website
“I have all kinds of good things to say about Dorothy. We shared some wonderful times and she was my “roomie” on the tour bus when we performed recently over in the UK. Dorothy is the coolest of the cooler than cool! Totally down to earth, unpretentious and inspiring. And when she opened her mouth to sing everyone including the other artists were mesmerized. That’s no exaggeration. Dorothy is the real deal. Give her a mega hug from me.”—Gregory Abbott
Listen to me good baby, I think of things we used to do and my whole world turns, Misty Blue…. How many times did you slow dance to this song? How many babies were born to it? Countless on both statements no doubt! The voice was none other than the singing legend, Dorothy Moore. As an 8 year old kid living on Miami Beach, and having a father who had such an eclectic taste in music that our dial on his radio in his 71 VW Bug never stayed on one station, would put a station on called WEDR out of Miami, and through those little speakers, came the powerful voice of Dorothy singing “Misty Blue”. It’s a song that lasts the test of time and one she is still proud to sing today.
I sat down with Dorothy recently and not only did we talk some music, but come to find out, she is a big boxing fan too boot!
Ladies and Gentlemen, I bring you MS Dorothy Moore…
BB: Let’s catch the readers up on what you have been up to lately?
In October I finished a 16 day tour in the UK. I was pleased to have received 16 standing ovations. I did a party for David Gest in Memphis and saw old friends Anita Ward (Ring My Bell) and Ann Peeples (I Can’t Stand the Rain).In Memphis I also enjoyed spending time with my son and family as we enjoyed birthdays together.
BB: In 1976, you made Misty Blue a hit song around the US and the world. What was it like and how did it change your life?
I was surprised and it changed my life by making me known all over the world. My label put it on the B side of the 45, but they turned it over and made it a big hit. People still want me to sing “Misty Blue” when I’m on the stage.
BB: Were you surprised it was also nominated for a Grammy that year?
Yes, I was and today I’m still touched with the love I get from the audience when I sing “Misty Blue”.
BB: The music today has totally changed and the music industry as well. What are your thoughts on both?
Yes, it has changed especially with the technology, but I still like live musicians and not machines playing my music. I think live music is played with more heart and soul.
BB: Who were some of the artists you looked up to?
Mahalia Jackson, The Caravans, Wilson Pickett, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James were singers I listened too.
BB: What is your favorite word?
Yes!
BB: Least favorite word?
Curse words!
BB: Favorite actor?
Dudley Moore.
BB: Favorite Actress?
Helen Mirren.
BB: Favorite movie?
Arthur.
BB: If you could meet one person from anytime in history, who would it be and what would your first question be for them?
I did meet that person in my hometown of Jackson, MS, and it was Barack Obama before he was elected President and the first thing he did was sing “Misty Blue”. Then I joined him.
BB: If you could trade places with me and ask yourself a question that has never been asked in an interview before, what would you ask?
Who is the person that influenced you the most?
BB: The answer?
It is “Mama,” my great grandmother who raised me.
BB: Do you enjoy the sport of boxing?
Yes!
BB: Who is your favorite fighter of all time?
Muhammad Ali.
BB: What is your favorite fight you have ever seen?
Muhammad Ali Vs Joe Frazier I.
BB: Finally, what is the saying you live your life by?
“Whatever you do, do it the best you can.” Also, “I’m gunning to win”!