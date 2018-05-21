By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
It was a tale of two cities, or fights as the case may be.
In a terrific light-heavyweight championship fight between WBC champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson and former WBA Badou Jack “The Ripper”, both men showed plenty of grit in battling to a tumultuous majority draw. For Jack, this marks the third draw of his 26-fight career, as well as the second draw in his last three outings. In his last bout at 168 in January of 2017, Jack suffered the same fate as he overcame a slow start to nearly dethrone James DeGale in their unification bout, only to come short by majority draw.
Jack’s problem in securing decisive victories is quite different than the issues which plague other developing fighters, some of whom are more inclined to start quickly and fade down the stretch due to inadequate conditioning. Jack, on the other hand, has a habit of getting stronger down the stretch, which especially started to pay dividends as Stevenson heavily fatigued in the second half of the fight.
At 40, Stevenson had not been pushed past the 4th round in over three years, but perhaps more importantly, has only been fighting once a year since 2015. The fact that Stevenson was able to weather the storm as the younger challenger began to control the fight in the latter rounds speaks volumes about Stevenson’s heart, not to mention the fact that he nearly floored Jack in the 11th with a series of hellacious body shots.
Although Jack has never been a renowned puncher and was only fighting at 175 for the second time as a professional, Badou was opening up with very accurate multi-punch combinations which had Stevenson appear as if he was ready to go. All the forward momentum Jack carried into the late rounds wound up working against him when the champion caught him with a hard left hand to the body in the 10th, a shot which may have won Stevenson’s title back for him after his hourglass appeared to be running out in a hurry.
While Jack controlled the last round of the fight, it turned out to not be enough to over-shadow all the rounds he gave away early on with his tentative approach. It’s hard to knock Jack for the cautious approach early when you consider the fact that Stevenson is still a massive puncher who has been especially dangerous in the early rounds. Further, Badou’s only defeat as a professional came when he was stopped in the first round by Derek Edwards, the type of defeat which can scar a fighter psychologically for years to come.
Although both men battled to a stalemate, it appeared that both men’s respective careers might be heading in separate directions. Stevenson delivered his gutsiest effort since his first bout against Andrzej Fonfara, but it appeared that old age might finally be catching up to the man who captured his first world title at the age of 35. Badou Jack certainly proved that he’s one of the best fighters at 175 today, but were Stevenson to find himself in a similar position against more potent finishers such as Dmitriy Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, or Sergey Kovalev, Adonis might not be so lucky to make it to the finish line.
Badou Jack showed that he has the resilience and technical skill to have a bright future in front of him at light-heavyweight, as he neutralized Stevenson’s left hand for much of the early rounds and got stronger as the fight progressed. Jack might pose issues for Kovalev if they were to face off, given Sergey’s notable fatigue he showed in the latter rounds against Andre Ward. However, whether Jack can close as strong against the likes of Beterbiev and Bivol, who are both especially dangerous down the stretch, is a significantly more daunting task.
A draw is never an outcome the fans or the fighters look forward to, but in this case it shed considerable light on what each man has to bring to a stacked 175-pound division. It wasn't quite the passing of the torch that many of Jack's fanbase was hoping for, but it was a very impressive showing nonetheless against a champion who may have had one last great fight left in him.