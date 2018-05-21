British film and TV actor Peter Byrne passed away last Monday at the age of 90. For 21 years starting in 1955, Dixon of Dock Green, was one of British television’s longest running and most popular police dramas, which starred Jack Warner as the dependable London Bobby who welcomed viewers to each episode with the cheery greeting “Evening, all”. Byrne played George Dixon’s son-in-law Andy Crawford.
Byrne also starred in the films The Large Rope, Reach For The Sky and Carry On Cabby to name a few.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Byrne Family in their time of grief.